NEW: Nevada reports record-high 57 COVID-19 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reached a grim milestone on Wednesday, reporting a record-high 57 new COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours — 43 from Clark County. The state’s 14-day rolling average has now reached 22 deaths per day, according to data released today.

Nevada is reporting an additional 2,366 positive COVID-19 tests, and a total of 194,098 cases.

Nevada’s test positivity continues to decrease, dropping from 21.3 percent down to 20.7 percent in the last day.

Today marks a somber milestone in Nevada with 57 deaths reported today – a record high. That’s another 57 Nevadans who will be missed by loved ones this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/1WkcazK1ae — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 16, 2020

Clark County reported 1,889 positive tests on Tuesday. That brings the county’s total to 146,723 cases.

After a brief pause in consecutive record-breaking days, Nevada reported its highest number for hospitalized patients on Sunday — 2,025. Hospitalizations decreased to 1,979 Monday but then increased on Tuesday to 2,008 — the state’s second highest number of hospitalized patients since the pandemic began.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 42 of the past 43 days.

According to Nevada Health Response, there were 19,084 tests performed on Tuesday.

For the ninth week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of 16 counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 2,051 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 21.4 percent.

