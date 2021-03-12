NEW: Nevada reports 858 cases as COVID-19 test positivity at 5.8%; counties in the clear

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports 858 new COVID-19 cases on an inflated report from Clark County and increased testing, according to data released Friday.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) said its daily report included more than 400 cases that were previously unreported.

“Today’s increased case total is a result of receiving delayed electronic laboratory reports. Approximately 460 new cases were identified from these records,” according to a news release from SNHD.

Also, the state reported more than 12,000 test results on consecutive days. But Nevada’s test positivity rate dropped to 5.8%, down from 6.0% — another sign that the fight is going well. The 858 cases reported today were the highest since Feb. 5.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced in a tweet that no counties are flagged for elevated risk of COVID-19 transmission for the first time in more than six months. Clark County came off the list on March 3, and Nye County was the only county on the list on Wednesday.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced in a tweet that no counties are flagged for elevated risk of COVID-19 transmission for the first time in more than six months.

The state requires counties to meet standards for testing (200 tests per 100,000 population), test positivity rate (below 8.0%) and case rate (below 200 cases per 100,000 population). If the county fails to meet two of these standards, the state “flags” the county for increased transmission risk.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 5.8% — down from 6.0% the previous day — and still above the 5% WHO goal. The rate has steadily fallen fast since Jan. 14, when it was 21.6%.

Nevada’s 858 new COVID-19 cases included 802 from Clark County. The state’s total cases are now at 298,623. Clark County has a total of 230,758.

Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30.

In the past day, 17 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, all from Clark County. The totals now stand at 5,097 deaths in Nevada, and 3,988 deaths in Clark County.

Nevada’s 14-day rolling average is now five deaths per day.

Coronavirus vaccine data, updated every other weekday by the state’s health department, shows that more than 10% of the state’s population is vaccinated. A total of 323,888 Nevadans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Hospitalizations are now below 400 COVID-19 patients in the state.

There were 12,518 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County was taken off the list of flagged Nevada counties on Wednesday, March 3, after 20 consecutive weeks. The county’s case rate — 313 per 100,000 over the past 30 days — remains above state goals, but testing (216 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (6.2%) are now within state acceptable ranges.

Today’s report marks the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker, which is updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The DHHS Office of Analytics added a “vaccinations” tab to its dashboard on Wednesday, Feb. 3. It provides updated immunization numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The DHHS reports 890,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of March 11. Of the state’s total doses, 641,222 were administered in Clark County.

More than 10% of Nevada’s population has been vaccinated, so far.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Thursday, March 11.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

Hospitalization data has not updated today on the state’s website. We are continuing to monitor for updated information.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN on Wednesday, according to data released Thursday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 20 in the last day, and the current total is 347 confirmed/suspected cases.

(NOTE: Daily stats from the NHA will no longer be provided after Feb. 26. Going forward, a weekly update will be provided on Wednesdays.)

More information from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of March 9):

NHA notes that COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of intensive care patients continue to decline. “Approximately, 7-9% of all ED (emergency department) visits were related to COVID-19. This is also a decline from the Week 10 Report which documented COVID-19 ED visits at 9-10%.”

“Additionally, hospitals are reporting lower numbers of ICU employee and intensivist illness. In fact, the number of healthcare (ICU) workers ill are at levels similar to October 2020,” NHA reports.

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10:

There are 83 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, down one from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 41 patients on ventilators, down two from the previous day.

You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 298,623 confirmed cases and 5,097 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 858 new cases reported in the last day.

Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting 17 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at five.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 deaths on March 3.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 48 on Jan. 11, followed by 47 deaths on Dec. 22.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 48 Jan. 11 2 47 Dec. 22 3 45 Dec. 10, Dec. 18, Jan. 9 4 43 Dec. 6, Jan. 6 5 42 Jan. 10, Jan. 20 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Thursday, a total of 2,814,250 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 12,518 in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, is at 5.8% as of Thursday, down from 6.0% the previous day.

The state’s test positivity rate fell below 10% on Feb. 20 and has continued to drop since Jan. 14, revealing a good sign Nevada’s mitigation efforts are working as most of the state’s COVID-19 data, including hospitalizations and cases, continue on a downward trajectory.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 858 new COVID-19 cases, about 93% of them — 802 — were reported in Clark County on Thursday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Friday.

There is now a total of 3,988 deaths, 230,758 confirmed cases and 13,822 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

Southern Nevada surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Jan. 17.

There were 17 new deaths reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 171.2 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 2,030 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (31.8%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.6%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January and 12 in February. So far in March, three new cases have been reported, with the latest on March 10, bringing the total to 57.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 221,355 recovered cases; that’s 95.9% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV updates its graph noting new cases at the end of each week.

According to the most recent report, five new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, three among students, one involving staff, and one faculty member. A total of 749 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25, 2020.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

On Feb. 11, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a “safe reopening plan” that begins on Monday, Feb. 15, with capacity limits being lifted to 35% or 50% for certain businesses and activities. This will be determined by risk-level.

Gatherings will also be capped at 100 people or 35% capacity, whichever is less, though large gathering plans may be submitted for events. No approvals for large gatherings will be provided before March 1.

The reopening plan expands capacity to 50% on March 15 at almost all businesses and activities, and on May 1, decisions will shift from the state to local authorities:

More detail:

Nevada is currently working with the third version of the vaccine playbook, which outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

Gov. Sisolak is continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

