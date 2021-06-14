NEW: Nevada reports 400+ COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over the weekend

Below is the full COVID-19 report for this past weekend, June 11-13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths over the weekend, data released today shows. The state’s test positivity rate held steady at 3.4%. Half of the people eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Nevada — anyone 12 and over — have now “initiated” vaccination, according to the state.

CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada reported 439 new COVID-19 cases, most from Clark County (407), over the weekend. The state’s total cases are now at 327,579. Clark County has a total of 254,376. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend. Three of those deaths were from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,443 of the state’s 5,626 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day.

The test positivity rate remains at 3.4%, data shows. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,450,043 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 11,534 since Friday.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Elko County was flagged.

Clark County cleared all state COVID-19 standards on Wednesday, May 27, when the case rate fell below 200 per 100,000 population over the past 30 days.

The case rate now stands at 131 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (161 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (3.4%) are within state acceptable ranges.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every weekday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 2,365,201 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of June 13. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,848,845 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

The state’s health department reports nearly 42% of Nevadans currently eligible are fully vaccinated, and 50% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports more than 40% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, edging closer to their goal of 60%.

To see a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites and pop-up clinics, click HERE.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP over the weekend.

The current number of hospitalizations is 250 confirmed/suspected cases.

“Nevada’s low numbers of COVID-19 hospitalized patients continue to hold steady, even as commerce and recreation throughout the state return to (pre-COVID) near-normal status,” the Nevada Hospital Association reports in its most recent update. “The state has remained in the most prolonged trough of cases since the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) began tracking the number of patients.”

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 243,932 recovered cases; that’s 95.9% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report