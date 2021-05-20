NEW: Nevada reports 302 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports just over 300 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, data released Thursday shows.

The test positivity rate stayed steady at 4.8%, and has been dropping since April 20. The test positivity rate fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17.

Nevada reported 302 new COVID-19 cases, most from Clark County (278), in the past day. Nevada’s total cases are now at 322,018. Clark County has a total of 249,573. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

The health department reports more than 31% of Nevada’s population is now fully vaccinated, and more than 46% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations.

Nevada reports five additional COVID-19-related deaths, all from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,375 of the state’s 5,550 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is three deaths per day.

There were 7,137 tests performed in the past day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County was taken off the list of flagged Nevada counties on Wednesday, March 3, after 20 consecutive weeks. It has been flagged for case rate since April 13 — 233 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (210 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (4.9%) are within state acceptable ranges.

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, and Storey counties were flagged.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 2,146,769 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of May 19. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,673,702 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

More than 37% of Nevadans currently eligible have completed their vaccinations. Clark County is at 36%, a little more than halfway to their goal of 60%.

Clark County Vaccine Snapshot, as of May 19 (data provided weekly by the Southern Nevada Health District):

MANUFACTURER TOTAL Pfizer-BioNTech 1,011,362 Moderna 581,875 Johnson & Johnson (single-dose) — no longer on pause 67,444 1,660,681 Data provided by SNHD

To find out when and where you can expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.

Below is the full COVID-19 report from Wednesday, May 19.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN on Wednesday.

The current number of hospitalizations is 295 confirmed/suspected cases.

More information from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of May 19):

Nevada continues to see hospitalizations and all critical metrics “near the bottom of the scale,” according to the NHA.

“While some counties are currently flagged for high transmission levels by public health officials, this is not translating into severe disease or hospitalizations,” according to the NHA’s weekly update.

The organization also notes that the state has not seen any significant hospitalization increases since the counties lightened social distancing protocols on May 1.

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

There are 65 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, down seven from the previous report.

The DHHS report showed 32 patients on ventilators, down four from the previous report.

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 322,018 confirmed cases and 5,550 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 302 new cases reported in the past day.

Daily case totals have been below 1,000 since Jan. 30. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting five new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at three.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 deaths on March 3.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 48 on Jan. 11, followed by 47 deaths on Dec. 22.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 48 Jan. 11 2 47 Dec. 22 3 46 Dec. 10, Dec. 18 4 45 Jan. 9, Jan. 10 5 44 Dec. 30, Jan. 6, Jan. 20 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,332,143 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 7,137 in the past day.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, is at 4.8% as of Wednesday. The rate dropped below 5% on March 20, but began increasing steadily again on April 3 and is now back below 5%.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 302 new COVID-19 cases, about 92% of them — 278 — were reported in Clark County in the past day, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Thursday.

There is now a total of 4,375 deaths, 249,573 confirmed cases and 16,321 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

There were five deaths reported in Clark County in the past day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 187.8 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

About a third of the cases (33.0%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.7%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January, 12 in February, seven in March and three in April. So far in May, two new cases has been reported, with the latest on May 19, bringing the total to 66.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 239,203 recovered cases; that’s 95.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak set a goal on April 14 of having every Nevada county reopen to 100% capacity by June 1, and signed an emergency to directive on April 20 to see the plan through.

Gov. Sisolak announced on May 13 that Nevada will follow the CDC’s updated guidance for indoor mask-wearing.

On May 18, Clark County announced its local COVID-19 mitigation plan will expire June 1, allowing for the return of pre-pandemic guidelines that lift restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings and more.

Effective June 1, fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks or socially distance. In addition, capacity limits will go away.

According to the county’s plan, masks will still be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report