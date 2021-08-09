NEW: Nevada reports 3,000+ COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths over the weekend

Below is the full COVID-19 report for the past weekend, Aug. 6-8

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s coronavirus data continues to cause concern as the state reports more than 3,000 additional cases and 35 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend.

Of the 35 deaths reported from Aug. 6-8, 34 are from Clark County, data released today shows. This is the largest number of deaths reported since weekend reports were combined with data released on Mondays.

Nevada hit another grim milestone Friday, surpassing 6,000 COVID-19-related deaths as the White House again labeled the state a high transmission area.

The state’s test positivity rate rose to 16.3% as Clark County’s rate exceeded 17%.

Clark County and Nevada have been labeled as places with high COVID-19 transmission for more than a month now, and continue to linger on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to an updated report released Friday. The White House first labeled Clark County a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Clark County continues to fuel the higher numbers, with about 81% of the state’s daily COVID-19 cases.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 25 listed as high transmission states. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

There are 240 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Eleven of the state’s 17 counties are now flagged for substantial or high transmission, sparking the Nevada Health Response to remind residents last week to wear masks in public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 3,010 over the weekend, most from Clark County (2,443). The state’s total cases are now at 366,584. Clark County has a total of 288,381. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 16.3%, up from 15.8%. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 17.1%.

Nevada reported 35 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, 34 from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 4,828 of the state’s 6,040 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is eight deaths per day.

As of July 29, the health district reports there are 178 breakthrough hospitalizations and 40 breakthrough deaths.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,810,079 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 25,271 over the weekend.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (997 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (17.1%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (268 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,758,612 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Aug. 8. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,193,163 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, 48% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and nearly 59% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 47% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP over the weekend.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,263 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 267 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 186 were on ventilators.

“Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients continue to fill southern Nevada hospitals contributing to hospital overcrowding and staffing shortages,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

“Hospitals report that 95%+/- of all patients hospitalized are unvaccinated. Hence, robust vaccination campaigns remain the best mitigation strategy,” the organization stated in last week’s report.

The NHA says the growing number of COVID-19 patients is a concern.

Approximately 26% of all hospitalized patients in the south have COVID, and 31% of the people in the ICUs, the organization noted Thursday.

“Southern hospitals are reporting adequate supplies, medications, and ventilator inventories. “Staffing remains a concern, with multiple hospitals reporting shortages. The number of facilities reporting staffing shortages has been reduced from seven in week 31 to five this week,” NHA said.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 269,349 recovered cases; that’s 93.4% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with a new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

