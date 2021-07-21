NEW: Nevada reports 28 deaths — 27 from Clark County — as COVID-19 spreads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just over two weeks since the Fourth of July holiday weekend, COVID-19 is taking a heavy toll again, with 28 deaths reported statewide, according to data released Wednesday. And 27 of those deaths came in Clark County.

A look at trends in hospitalizations and the state’s test positivity rate show no sign of slowing.

Nevada has nearly reached 1,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients again, with 994 reported today. That number increased by 64 in just one day.

The state’s test positivity rate is at 12.6%, growing steadily since mid-June. That growth is being fueled by the infections in Clark County, where 14% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive.

New state COVID-19 cases increased by 931 on Tuesday, with 842 reported in Clark County — that’s about 90% of the state’s cases.

Clark County remains a “sustained hotspot” being watched by the federal government, according to a White House COVID-19 Team report updated this week.

A White House report last week singled out the Las Vegas metro area as the worst in the nation for transmission of the virus among metro areas with more than 1 million people. This week’s report lists Las Vegas as No. 4, only behind three Florida cities, including Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami.

This comes as Clark County commissioners put a new mask requirement in place on Tuesday. Beginning Thursday, employees are required to wear masks if they are working indoors in public spaces. Last week, the Southern Nevada Health District recommended that everyone — vaccinated or not — should wear a mask in crowded indoor public settings.

You can find this data under the “Trends — Test Positivity Rate” tab of the DHHS dashboard

This is a developing story. Check back for our full COVID-19 report in 30 minutes.