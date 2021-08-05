NEW: Nevada reports 26 deaths; ‘unvaccinated COVID-19 patients’ contributing to overcrowding and staffing shortages in state hospitals, NHA says

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, Aug. 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of Nevada’s hospitalized patients, many who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, are on the rise, fueling overcrowding and staffing shortages, the Nevada Hospital Association stated in its report released this week.

This comes as Nevada reports 26 COVID-19-related deaths, more than 1,100 additional virus infections and an increasing COVID-19 test positivity rate of 15.7%, according to data released today.

Clark County accounts for 24 of those deaths reported in the past day as its test positivity rate rose to 16.7%.

Clark County and Nevada have been labeled as places with high COVID-19 transmission for more than a month now, and continue to linger on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to an updated report released Tuesday. The White House first labeled Clark County a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Nevada’s most populous county continues to fuel the higher numbers, with about 82% of the state’s daily COVID-19 cases.

Courtesy: White House COVID-19 report from Aug. 2

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 25 listed as high transmission states.

Twelve of Nevada’s 17 counties are now flagged for substantial or high transmission, sparking the Nevada Health Response to remind residents on Tuesday to wear masks in public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated.

“The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada is automatically adopting the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement,” the state noted in a news release.

You can find this data under the “Trends — Test Positivity Rate” tab of the DHHS dashboard

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,135 in the past day, most from Clark County (936). The state’s total cases are now at 362,275. Clark County has a total of 284,982. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 15.7%, up from 15.5%. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 16.7%, up from 16.5% the previous day.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada reported 26 COVID-19-related deaths in the past day, 24 from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 4,768 of the state’s 5,979 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is eight deaths per day.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,774,069 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 10,016 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (955 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (16.7%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (264 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,729,152 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Aug. 4. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,179,690 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, 48% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 58% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 47% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,233 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 283 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 171 were on ventilators.

The NHA says the growing number of COVID-19 patients is a concern.

Approximately 26% of all hospitalized patients in the south have COVID, and 31% of the people in the ICUs, the organization noted Thursday.

“Southern hospitals are reporting adequate supplies, medications, and ventilator inventories. “Staffing remains a concern, with multiple hospitals reporting shortages. The number of facilities reporting staffing shortages has been reduced from seven in week 31 to five this week,” NHA said.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 266,171 recovered cases; that’s 93.4% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with a new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

