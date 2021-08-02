NEW: Nevada reports 2,500+ COVID cases as Clark County reaches 16% test positivity over the weekend

Below is the full COVID-19 report for the past weekend, July 30 – Aug. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 14.9% and 2,531 new virus infections since Friday, according to data released today.

Clark County’s test positivity rate also rose over the weekend, climbing to 16% after coming in at 15.4% in Friday’s report.

Clark County continues to fuel the higher numbers, with about 85% of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases. Twelve of Nevada’s 17 counties are now flagged for elevated risk of transmission.

All of Nevada’s six new deaths reported over the past few days were from Clark County.

Hospitalizations have increased by 91 since Friday. The health care system remains in good condition, the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) says.

“Hospitals report that 95%+/- of all patients hospitalized are unvaccinated. Hence, robust vaccination campaigns remain the best mitigation strategy,” NHA noted in its most recent report.

Clark County and Nevada remain places with high COVID-19 transmission and continue to linger on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to an updated report released last week.

Almost the entire state is labeled as a “high transmission” area. Nevada is listed among these other high transmission states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 2,531 over the weekend, most from Clark County (2,156). The state’s total cases are now at 358,932. Clark County has a total of 282,357. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 14.9%, up from Friday’s report of 14.3%. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 16%, up from 15.4% on Friday.

Nevada reported six COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, all from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 4,711 of the state’s 5,918 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is six deaths per day.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,744,190 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 21,492 over the weekend.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (890 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (16%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (258 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,707,714 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Aug. 1. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,148,571 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, nearly 48% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 57% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that nearly 47% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP over the weekend.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,224 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 242 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 158 were on ventilators.

The healthcare system is considered good at this time, according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

But NHA advises that the growing number of COVID-19 patients is a concern.

“Clinical and nursing staff shortages during this surge are an anticipated concern. There are no hospitals reporting shortages or anticipating shortages of medical supplies, PPE, ventilators, or medications at this time,” NHA said.

“Hospitals report that 95%+/- of all patients hospitalized are unvaccinated. Hence, robust vaccination campaigns remain the best mitigation strategy.”

“Based on the current southern hospitalization trendline, tier one acute care facilities can reasonably anticipate 1,400 hospitalized COVID patients by the second week of August,” NHA reports.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 263,685 recovered cases; that’s 93.4% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with a new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

