NEW: Nevada reports 21 additional deaths, hospitalizations rise for third consecutive day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were an additional 21 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada on Sunday, data released Monday shows, as hospitalizations continually increased for the third consecutive day.

With 21 deaths reported statewide in the past 24 hours, Nevada’s 14-day rolling average is 18 deaths per day. Six of those deaths were from Clark County.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) notes that reporting of Sunday’s data was incomplete. It “received laboratory reports from all major laboratories; however, the number of electronic laboratory reports received today is significantly less than usual,” SNHD noted in a press release Monday.

The 868 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Sunday brought Nevada’s total to 218,377. Clark County reported 645 new cases, for a total of 165,318. This is the first time since Nov. 8 there’s been less than 1,000 cases reported.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 53 of the past 55 days.

Hospitals reported 1,899 COVID-19 patients, up from 1,819 on Saturday. The number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients increased by nine, bringing the statewide total to 427 in the latest COVID-19 report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Since falling below 20 percent on Dec. 18, Nevada’s test positivity has been steady. After dropping slightly on Dec. 26 to 19.8 percent, the test positivity rate rose to 19.9 percent on Sunday.

According to Nevada Health Response, there were 7,574 tests performed on Sunday.

For the 11th week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of 16 counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 2,173 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 20 percent.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Sunday, Dec. 27.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

Nevada is continuing to see a resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP on Friday, Saturday and Sunday according to data released Monday.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 80 in the last day, and the current total is 1,899 confirmed/suspected cases.

In its Dec. 23 report, the Nevada Hospital Association states: “Nevada’s continuous case increases have now been arrested for approximately 10 days. This indicates that any increased hospitalizations, as a result of the Family Day and Thanksgiving holidays have been fully realized.”

“Healthcare workers continue to get vaccinated daily,” NHA notes. To date, the Southern Nevada Health District has received 40,375 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Dec. 27):

Statewide licensed beds occupied: 79%

ICU units occupancy rate: 71%

Ventilators in use: 44%

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,979 Dec. 14 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 6

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR SUNDAY, DEC. 27:

There were 427 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, an increase of nine from Saturday.

The DHHS report showed 283 patients on ventilators, down one from Saturday.

Click HERE to view DHHS hospitalizations, page 6

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 218,377 confirmed cases and 2,973 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 868 new cases reported in the last day. This is the first time since Nov. 8 there’s been less than 1,000 cases reported.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported in Nevada in 53 of the past 55 days. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Dec. 4 with 3,194.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,194 Dec. 4 2 3,159 Nov. 24 3 3,063 Dec. 8 4 2,988 Dec. 22 5 2,912 Nov. 27 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 2

The DHHS is reporting 21 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at 18.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows Dec. 6 had the highest count of fatalities with 39, followed by 38 deaths on Dec. 10.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 39 Dec. 6 2 38 Dec. 10 3 35 Dec. 2 4 34 Dec. 8 5 32 Nov. 29, Dec. 9 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 3

As of Sunday, a total of 2,047,364 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 7,574 in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity is now being reported as a 14-day average, which puts it at 19.9% as of Sunday, up from 19.8% on Saturday. It reached 10% on Oct. 24 but before then, Nevada had not recorded a test positivity at or above 10% since Sept. 1.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to view the DHHS Dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 868 new COVID-19 cases, more than 74 percent of them — 645— were reported in Clark County on Sunday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Monday.

The Health District “received laboratory reports from all major laboratories; however, the number of electronic laboratory reports received Monday is significantly less than usual,” SNHD noted in a press release today. It appears the reporting was incomplete for Sunday’s data.

There is now a total of 2,267 deaths, 165,318 confirmed cases and 10,002 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

Like Nevada, Clark County is experiencing a resurgence in hospitalizations.

There were six new deaths reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 97.3 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 9,392 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (32.7%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (46.4%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Seven new cases have been reported in December, including the most recent on Dec. 23, bringing the total to 26.

An additional eight cases were added in November. All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Sunday, the county estimates a total of 145,667 recovered cases; that’s 88.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV has changed the way it is reporting COVID-19 cases. At the end of each week, the university will update its graph noting new cases.

According to the most recent report, 25 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, 12 among students, 13 involving staff, and no faculty members. A total of 564 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25.

CLICK HERE TO SEE UNLV’S COVID-19 REPORT.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Governor Sisolak announced Dec. 13 that he would be extending the statewide pause, due to end Dec. 15, through Jan. 15, 2021. This comes as Nevada continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Nearly two weeks before the statewide pause announcement, Gov. Sisolak pleaded with Nevadans to follow a “Stay at Home 2.0” order for two weeks. Sisolak said the state needed these two weeks to bring testing timelines down, catch up on contact tracing and relieve Nevada’s healthcare infrastructure.

During a press conference on Oct. 20, Gov. Sisolak said the state is starting to see a fall surge of COVID-19. He made it clear that it is not the time to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, Sept. 29, that the group gathering limit will adjust to 250 people — five times the current limit of 50 people under COVID-19 regulations.

The change took effect Thursday, Oct. 1.

This means that many events can soon return to Nevada, including live performances and church services. WATCH: Gov. Sisolak raises cap on crowds to 250, effective Thursday.

Nevada is still continuing to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, and is seeing progress with the downward trend of hospitalizations and cases. In August , Gov. Sisolak announced that Nevada’s new long-term plan will be state managed, but locally executed.

Here is a quick breakdown of how it works:

Every week, the state will update the Elevated Disease Transmission Criteria for each county. That includes testing, case rates and positivity rates.

Counties at high risk will need to create and implement an action plan that targets sources of infection and community spread.

For more on this new approach, click HERE.

After Gov. Sisolak extended Phase 1 restrictions of bars in Clark County on July 10, the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force voted Sept. 17 to allow Clark County bars, taverns, wineries, and similar businesses to reopen. The establishments reopened on Sept. 20. Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force votes to allow Clark County bars, taverns to reopen

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

