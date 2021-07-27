NEW: Nevada COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations soar as Clark County’s test positivity nears 15%

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Monday, July 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of new COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Nevada soared on Monday as the state reported 1,124 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in data released on Tuesday.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is now at 13.7% up from 13.5% — and following Clark County’s steadily increasing rate of 14.9%.

All of Nevada’s 17 new deaths are from Clark County. A huge jump in hospitalizations, 112 in the past day, brought Nevada’s total to 1,143 statewide.

Clark County continues to fuel the higher numbers, with 85% of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases. Eleven of Nevada’s 17 counties are now flagged for elevated risk of transmission, including Washoe County, Nevada’s second-largest metro area with Reno and Sparks.

Clark County and Nevada remain places with high COVID-19 transmission and on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to an updated report released on July 23. Nevada is listed among these other high transmission states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Utah.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,124 in the past day, most from Clark County (951). The state’s total cases are now at 352,567. Clark County has a total of 276,934. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 13.7%, up from 13.5%. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 14.9%, up from 14.7%.

Nevada reported 17 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, all from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 4,653 of the state’s 5,854 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is six deaths per day.

As of Monday, a total of 3,691,306 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 8,838 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (755 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (14.9%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (238 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,662,357 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of July 26. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,123,825 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, more than 47% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 56% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that more than 46% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day, increasing by 112 patients.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,143 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 223 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 136 were on ventilators.

“As of 20 July, Nevada is approximately 30 days into the current wave formation. The current total (n=994) is near the peak level of Nevada’s second wave (n=1,147) and approximately half of the largest wave (third), which peaked (n=2,025) in December 2020. For a historical reference, the second wave peaked after about 44 days of sustained increased hospitalizations, and the third wave peaked following approximately 66 consecutive days of hospitalization increases,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

“The increases in Nevada’s COVID-19 case count are entirely driven by activity in the southern part of the state. Northern and rural areas are seeing very modest increases or remaining stable,” NHA said.

In its weekly wrap-up, NHA notes that hospitals are able to handle the current caseload.

“Southern hospitals are appreciating high, all-cause occupancy rates simultaneously with this fourth wave of COVID-19 patients. However, hospitals are not reporting shortages of supplies, medications, or vaccines. Staffing challenges and an ability to transfer outpatients to skilled nursing facilities reportedly add complexity levels to the high occupancy rates.”

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 259,378 recovered cases; that’s 93.7% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Clark County commissioners put a new mask requirement in place on July 22, which requires employees to wear masks if they are working indoors in spaces where they are exposed to the public. Two weeks ago, the Southern Nevada Health District recommended that everyone — vaccinated or not — should wear a mask in crowded indoor public settings.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

