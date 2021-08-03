NEW: Nevada, Clark County remain ‘high COVID transmission’ areas for 5th straight week

NOTE: As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nevada’s health department has NOT released COVID data for Monday, Aug. 2. Daily numbers are usually posted at 10 a.m. 8 News Now has gathered the latest information from other reports released today.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and Nevada have been labeled as places with high COVID-19 transmission for more than a month now, and continue to linger on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to an updated report released today. The White House first labeled Clark County a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

This comes after Nevada reported 2,531 cases over the weekend, from July 30 – Aug. 1, and Clark County’s test positivity rate climbed to 16%. NOTE: Nevada has not yet uploaded COVID data for Monday, Aug. 2.

Due to a technical challenge, today's daily COVID-19 dashboard is delayed. We will update as information becomes available. — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) August 3, 2021

Courtesy: White House COVID-19 report from Aug. 2

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 25 listed as high transmission states.

Clark County continues to fuel the higher numbers, with about 85% of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases recorded over the weekend.

Twelve of Nevada’s 17 counties are now flagged for substantial or high transmission, sparking the Nevada Health Response to remind residents on Tuesday to wear masks in public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated.

“The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada is automatically adopting the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement,” the state noted in a news release.

While hospitalizations continue to increase daily, the health care system remains in good condition, the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) stated in its most recent report.

“Hospitals report that 95%+/- of all patients hospitalized are unvaccinated. Hence, robust vaccination campaigns remain the best mitigation strategy,” NHA said.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with a new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

