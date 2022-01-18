NEW: Nearly 4,900 cases in Clark County; 4-day totals show big increase statewide

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Jan. 14-17.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reports 4,870 new cases in the past day, with the test positivity rate now at 37.4% in data released today.

Reports released Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services provide the first look at the continuing omicron surge since last week. Four-day totals (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday testing) shows COVID-19 is still causing severe illness for many people in the county and throughout the state.

Statewide, 21,418 new cases were reported over the 4-day period. Clark County’s total was 17,571 — 82% of the cases in Nevada.

And 79% of the people who required hospitalization over that time were also from Clark County — 128 new patients out of the state’s total of 161 new patients. Hospitals continue to deal with staffing challenges, operating under “crisis” status for the past three weeks.

Hospitalizations are approaching the record for the pandemic, with 1,872 people now hospitalized statewide. The record was set Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

And while case numbers have soared to records over the past two weeks, deaths have not shown a similar spike. Nevada reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, with 21 from Clark County over the 4-day period.

The test positivity rate continues to increase — an indication that cases will continue in the days ahead.

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

More than 55,000 tests were reported in the county, and more than 75,000 across Nevada. Information on how to get an at-home test is coming out. At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 98% of the recent cases across the state.

The current surge in cases during the spread of the omicron variant has led to a five-day “Stop the Spread” pause for Clark County schools. School was out Friday through Tuesday, and students are scheduled to resume classes on Wednesday.

Over the course of the pandemic, deaths have spiked in the weeks following spikes in case numbers, but it’s possible that the omicron variant will not have the same deadly toll. Health officials continue to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated because it reduces the likelihood of severe illness.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 17,571 (4-day total), an increase of 4,870 since Monday (total: 436,712)

Deaths: 21 (4-day total), with no new deaths since yesterday’s report (total: 6,646)

Test positivity rate: 37.4% (up from 35.9% last week)

Testing: 4,761,967 (+55,342 from last week)

Hospitalizations: 1,641 (+128 from last week)

NEVADA

New cases: 21,418 (4-day total) (total: 570,616)

Deaths: 27 (4-day total) (total: 8,654)

Test positivity rate: 34.6% (up from 32.8% last week)

Testing: 6,278,064 (+75,074 from last week)

Hospitalizations: 1,872 (+161 from last week)

As of Jan. 13, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 270 breakthrough deaths (+9), 896 breakthrough hospitalizations (+23) and 39,101 breakthrough cases (+11,896). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Jan. 6.) Breakthrough cases now account for almost 42% of all new COVID-19 cases.

As of yesterday, a total of 6,278,064 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 75,074 since last week.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has risen to 37.4%, which puts the county back on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. The rate must be below 8% and a separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 958.5 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, 15 of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (3,747 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (37.4%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (610 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,111,121 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Jan. 17.

As of yesterday, 55.30% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 65.84% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 54.65% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was up (+161) since last week. The increase was primarily in Clark County (+128).

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,872 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 317 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 166 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) reports in its weekly update that hospitals in Southern Nevada and rural counties are at “crisis” staffing levels.

“Clark County continues to experience significant increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and simultaneous employee sick callouts,” according to NHA. “Both the north and south areas of the state are appreciating increases in ICU patient counts. The staffing situation remains in crisis for the second week. There is no indication that hospitalizations have peeked, and increases in COVID-19 hospital demand are anticipated for the next several weeks.”

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 381,054 recovered cases; that’s 87.3% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

