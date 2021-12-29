NEW: Nearly 2,500 COVID-19 cases in Nevada; Clark County at 10.1% test positivity

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Dec. 28.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospitalizations are skyrocketing in Clark County and across the state as COVID-19 surges out of the holiday weekend. The county’s test positivity rate has passed 10%, towing the state’s rate along with it in data released today.

The daily case count reached levels the state hasn’t seen in nearly a year.

Nevada reports 2,483 new cases, with 2,201 in Clark County. Those are the biggest daily case counts since the second week of January in early 2021. The only bigger numbers since have come on Mondays, when the count is a combined total for the weekend.

Hospitalizations statewide shot up by 106 in just a day, now at 895. Clark County’s hospitalizations went up by 87, now at 774.

The omicron variant now accounts for 19% of the cases in Clark County over the past 10 days, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

The test positivity rate in Clark County is now at 10.1%, the highest it has been since the end of September. Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 9.3%.

Test results from at-home test kits are not included in the data.

Nevada reported 15 deaths, all from Clark County.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 2,201 (total: 363,685)

Deaths: 15 (total: 6,451)

Test positivity rate: 10.1% (up from 9.4% the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 774 (up 87 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 2,483 (total: 481,714)

Deaths: 15 (total: 8,407)

Test positivity rate: 9.3% (up from 8.7% the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 895 (up 106 from the previous day)

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks. A rating above 100 cases per 100,000 individuals or higher is considered “high” transmission risk, while 50-99.99 per 100,000 is considered “substantial” by the CDC. The county must reach “moderate” for two full weeks.

Test positivity in Clark County is at 10.1%, up from 9.4% the previous day. The current case rate for Clark County is “high” at 322.5, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 9.3%, unchanged from the previous day. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28.

All of the 15 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 6,451 of the state’s 8,407 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is at 5 deaths per day.

As of Dec. 22, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 246 breakthrough deaths (+6), 830 breakthrough hospitalizations (+27) and 16,739 breakthrough cases (+1,070). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Dec. 16.)

As of yesterday, a total of 5,885,746 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 13,071 since the previous day. The number of tests reported has gone up as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or go through weekly testing.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

On Monday and Tuesday, 8NewsNow did not post updated COVID-19 numbers. Here is a summary of how those numbers changed:

Holiday weekend, Dec. 24-27 (Combined data from Thursday-Sunday, released on Monday):

COUNTY (Southern Nevada Health District):

New cases: 3,303 (total: 360,268)

Deaths: 0 (total: 6,415)

Test positivity rate: 8.8% (up from 8.1%)

Hospitalizations: 658 (up 66 from 592)

STATE (Department of Health and Human Services):

New cases: 3,654 (total: 477,677)

Deaths: 3 (total: 8,367)

Test positivity rate: 8.1% (up from 7.6%)

Hospitalizations: 746 (up 68 from 678)

Dec. 28 (Data from Monday, released on Tuesday):

COUNTY (Southern Nevada Health District):

New cases: 1,216 (total: 361,484)

Deaths: 21 (total: 6,436)

Test positivity rate: 9.4% (up from 8.8%)

Hospitalizations: 687 (up 29 from 658)

STATE (Department of Health and Human Services):

New cases: 1,554 (total: 479,231)

Deaths: 25 (total: 8,392)

Test positivity rate: 8.7% (up from 8.1%)

Hospitalizations: 789 (up 43 from 746)

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has risen to 10.1%, which puts the county back on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. The rate must be below 8% and a separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 322.5 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, seven of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (757 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (10.1%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (313 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,937,293 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Dec. 28.

As of today, 54.32% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 64.13% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 53.63% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was up since the previous day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 895 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 180 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 105 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 340,489 recovered cases; that’s 93.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

