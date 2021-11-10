NEW: ‘Minor-to-moderate’ resurgence under way in Nevada as vaccinations for kids 5-11 begin

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Nov. 9.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the day Clark County begins vaccinations for kids ages 5-11, the Nevada Hospital Association says there is a “minor-to-moderate” COVID-19 resurgence statewide.

In addition to the rise in hospitalizations, the COVID-19 test positivity rate is on the rise.

Day-to-day changes in case counts make it difficult to identify the trend, especially since the state does not report updates on weekend.

But the other indicators clearly show that COVID-19 continues to spread just two weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday. An end to the mask mandate in Clark County seems unlikely to come before the holidays with the test positivity rate on the rise again and the daily case rate more than double what the county needs to relax the rules.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 359 (total: 336,228)

Deaths: 8 (total: 6,044)

Test positivity rate: 6.3% (up from 6.1% the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 537 (up 21 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 582 (total: 446,461)

Deaths: 19 (total: 7,797)

Test positivity rate: 7.1% (up from 7.0% the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 717 (up 14 from the previous day)

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks. A rating above 100 cases per 100,000 individuals or higher is considered “high” transmission risk, while 50-99.99 per 100,000 is considered “substantial” by the CDC. The county must reach “moderate” for two full weeks.

Test positivity in Clark County is at 6.3%. The current case rate for Clark County is “high” at 113.9.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 7.1%, up from 7.0% the previous day. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is at 6.3%, up from 6.1% the previous day.

Of the 19 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada, 8 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 6,044 of the state’s 7,797 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 6 deaths per day.

As of Nov. 4, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 190 breakthrough deaths (+7), 587 breakthrough hospitalizations (+21) and 11,695 breakthrough cases (+591). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Oct. 28.)

As of yesterday, a total of 5,400,238 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 8,665 since yesterday. The number of tests reported has gone up as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or go through weekly testing.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 113.9 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, nine of Nevada’s 17 counties are still flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (450 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (6.3%) and testing (338 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,416,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Nov. 9.

As of today, 56.60% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 65.74% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.78% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP (+14) from the last report.

The current number of hospitalizations is 717 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 160 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 101 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

The Nevada Hospital Association’s most recent report describes a “minor-to-moderate” resurgence statewide. “Hospitalizations are slowly increasing throughout the state causing Nevada to experience a minor-to-moderate COVID-19 resurgence.

Hospitals remain on “alert” status for staffing, and caution that an outbreak of “another all-cause increase in hospitalizations” — like the flu — could overpower steps hospitals have made to maintain staffing.

The report also indicates hospitals expect to see more activity related to vaccination requirements for people with companies with 100 or more employees.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 319,587 recovered cases; that’s 95.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

