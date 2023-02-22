The full COVID-19 report for Feb. 14-20 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declined over the past week in Clark County as the “Kraken” variant reached its highest level.

A report from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) shows that nearly seven of every 10 COVID-19 cases involved the XBB.1.5 Kraken variant, a highly transmissible strain of the virus that showed up first in Clark County in mid-January.

(SNHD, as of Feb. 22)

For most people, the Kraken variant has caused only minor illness — if any at all — but people with underlying health conditions should be on guard. A recent commercial made by vaccine maker Pfizer emphasizes caution for people with other health problems.

Kraken accounts for 68.6% of cases sequenced by SNHD over the past 30 days. The second-most prevalent strain is BQ.1.1, accounting for 19.5% of cases. Those numbers are in line with national averages that came out a week ago showing XBB.1.5 at 74% of cases, followed by BQ.1.1 at 15% of cases.

Cases were down slightly, with the 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) decreasing by 5.2% in Clark County compared to last week. The statewide case average stayed the same at 135 cases per 100,000 population, according to data released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations dropped over the past week in Clark County, with 134 patients — a decline of 18 from last week. Statewide, 174 patients were being treated for COVID-19 symptoms.

In Clark County, seven deaths were added to the total, now at 9,308 for the pandemic. Statewide, the count grew by eight, now at 11,911.

After levels increased all over the Las Vegas valley last week, wastewater samples showed only small increases in COVID-19 genetic material at monitoring sites in North Las Vegas and Clark County. Boulder City also showed a small increase over last week’s levels. Four other monitoring sites showed levels that were lower or the same as last week.

The wastewater samples can give health officials an early warning that the virus is spreading in the community, showing up in sewer samples before people even begin to feel sick.

If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 91 — down from 96 the previous week. (-5.2%)

Total cases: 620,131*

Deaths: 7 since last week (total: 9,308)

Hospitalizations: 134 (down 18 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 599,176 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 135 — unchanged from the previous week.

Total cases: 817,675

Deaths: 8 since last week (total: 11,911)

Hospitalizations: 174 (down 16 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level has been at “low” since Thursday, Jan. 5. The county had been at “medium” since Thursday, Dec. 1, after staying at “low” since Aug. 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

See last week’s report here.