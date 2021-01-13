New hours at Texas Station COVID-19 testing site begin Jan. 13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of Jan. 12, nearly 2.3 million people have been tested for COVID-19 across Nevada since the pandemic began.

Officials say even more tests are needed to get a handle on the spread of the virus.

Texas Station has served as one of three main testing sites in Clark County for months.

Its new operation hours changed on Jan. 13 to three days a week. The drive-thru site will operate only on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays starting at 8 a.m.

Clark County, the National Guard and the Southern Nevada Health District will continue to run operations.

There are no appointments offered, and all of the COVID-19 testing is done on a first-come, first-served basis.

A long line of cars wait at the Texas Station COVID-19 testing site Wednesday morning, Jan. 13.

All tests are free and open to the public. Patients that go to this site do not need insurance.

The two other main testing sites at UNLV and Cashman are now requiring insurance information; however, there’s still no out-of-pocket cost. Insurance for those who have it will be billed to recoup some of the costs.

Appointments at these two sites, run by UMC, are highly recommended.

For more information on the county’s three mass testing sites, click HERE.