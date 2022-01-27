NEW: Hospitals see drop in COVID-19 patients; cases at 2,823 in Clark County with 31 deaths

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Jan. 26.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases increased, but hospitalizations declined across the state in data released today.

The drop in the number of hospital patients was welcome news in Clark County, where licensed hospital beds have been nearly full. Hospitalizations dropped by 93 in the county, which now has a total of 1,592 COVID patients. Nevada’s total dropped by 111, now at 1,866.

A weekly update from the Nevada Hospital Association notes that the “sheer volume” of omicron cases has overwhelmed hospitals in Clark County.

Clark County reports 2,823 new COVID-19 cases — about 300 higher than yesterday — while the state reported 4,122 new cases. Omicron accounts for 99% of the cases statewide, with the remaining 1% caused by the delta variant.

Of the 38 deaths reported statewide, 31 were from Clark County.

Test positivity rates continue to fall, with Clark County reporting 35.0% and the state reporting 34.2%. It’s a long way to the state’s goal of 8% (or lower) test positivity, but the rate has now dropped for four straight days.

The lower infection rate doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still circulating. The omicron variant is highly contagious, and vaccines have proven to reduce the chance of severe illness. Health officials emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors in public places.

In a report on breakthrough cases, the Southern Nevada Health District said that the delta variant — not omicron — is responsible for 94% of all breakthrough cases. Omicron hasn’t caused any hospitalizations or deaths, SNHD said, and it is causing only 1% of breakthrough cases to date.

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

A total of 15,773 tests were reported in the county, and 24,096 across Nevada. People can now begin ordering four COVID-19 home tests from the post office for free delivery (https://www.covidtests.gov/). At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 99% of the recent cases across the state.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 2,823 (total: 466,673)

Deaths: 31 (total: 6,833)

Test positivity rate: 35.0% (down from 36.0% the previous day)

Testing: 4,907,560 (+15,773 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 1,592 (down 93 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 4,122 (total: 611,775)

Deaths: 38 (total: 8,875)

Test positivity rate: 34.2% (down from 34.7% the previous day)

Testing: 6,473,520 (+24,096 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 1,866 (down 111 from the previous day)

As of Jan. 20, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 282 breakthrough deaths (+12), 919 breakthrough hospitalizations (+23) and 50,443 breakthrough cases (+11,342). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Jan. 13.) Breakthrough cases now account for almost 42% of all new COVID-19 cases.

SNHD notes that the delta variant accounts for 86% of all breakthrough deaths, 92% of breakthrough hospitalizations and 94% of breakthrough cases. Omicron hasn’t caused any hospitalizations or deaths, SNHD said, and it is causing only 1% of breakthrough cases to date.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County is at 35.0%, which keeps the county on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. The rate must be below 8% and a separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 702.7 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, all of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (4,521 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (35.0%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (648 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,178,929 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Jan. 26.

As of yesterday, 55.66% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 66.29% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was down (-111) since yesterday. The number of patients dropped by 93 in Clark County.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,866 confirmed/suspected cases statewide. Hospitals reported 346 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 169 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

“While omicron appears to be less virulent than other variants, the sheer volume of cases is stressing the hospitals combined with employee illness and required isolation days,” NHA said.

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 425,712 recovered cases; that’s 91.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

