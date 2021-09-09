NEW: Hospitals on ‘alert’ status for staffing as state hits 400,000 COVID-19 cases

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, Sept. 8

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has now recorded 400,000 positive tests for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with pressure mounting on hospitals throughout the state.

The Nevada Hospital Association reports that staffing is on “alert” status throughout the state, and the number of hospitalized patients is growing in Northern Nevada.

Nevada reported 44 deaths and more than 1,000 cases in data released today.

Clark County was once again under half of Nevada’s total. The 434 cases reported today in the county were about 43% of the state’s total of 1,015.

The state’s test positivity rate has settled around the same level this week, and dropped from 12.3% to 12.2% today. Clark County’s rate continues to fall, coming in at 10.2%, down from 10.4% the previous day.

All but three counties were flagged for exceeding state COVID-19 standards in at least two out of three categories, and the entire state is back under a mask mandate.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 36 listed as high transmission states. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

There are 156.2 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,015 over the past day, 434 in Clark County — about 43% of the state total. The state’s total cases are now at 400,249. Clark County has a total of 309,175. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 12.2%, down from 12.3% reported the previous day. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate has fallen to 10.2%, down from 10.4% reported the previous day.

Of the 44 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 22 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,325 of the state’s 6,681 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 11 deaths per day.

As of Sept. 2, the health district reports there are 112 breakthrough deaths.

As of yesterday, a total of 4,127,809 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 10,004 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey, and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (777 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (10.2%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (308 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,974,187 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Sept. 8.

As of today, more than 52% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 62% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 52% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-22) in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,115 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 276 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 189 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

In the Nevada Hospitalization’s most recent report, staffing alerts are in place for all Nevada medical facilities. That’s just one step below “crisis” level.

“Staffing has been elevated to an alert and, as we are on the verge of flu season, hospitals have limited ability to deal with a surge of patients (all-cause). Augmentation staffing in the form of traveling nurses is essentially nonexistent at this time,” according to the report.

NHA sets “alert” status when “immediate mitigation methods are required to keep the hospital system operational.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations are climbing in Northern Nevada and rural areas.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations represent upwards of 20-25% of all patients hospitalized in the northern and rural areas with some variation by the facilities. The overwhelming majority of these patients are unvaccinated, driving some hospitals to publish pleas within their neighborhoods and communities to get vaccinated,” according to NHA.

NHA says staffing shortages are resulting in ambulance delays at hospitals, difficulties discharging or placing patients in a skilled nursing facility, and delayed or canceled procedures.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 292,333 recovered cases; that’s 94.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

