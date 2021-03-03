NEW: Hospitalizations, test positivity rate fall as Nevada reports 20 COVID-19 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twenty additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Nevada on Tuesday as its test positivity rate and hospitalizations fell, according to data released Wednesday.

The state’s test positivity rate fell below 10% on Feb. 20 and has continued to drop since Jan. 14, coming in at 7.1% on Tuesday, down from 7.3% the previous day.

Of Nevada’s 20 new COVID-19-related deaths, 16 are from Clark County. The totals now stand at 4,987 deaths in Nevada, and 3,887 deaths in Clark County.

Nevada’s 14-day rolling average is now seven deaths per day.

Nevada is reporting 395 new COVID-19 cases, with 348 from Clark County. The state’s total cases are now at 294,684. Clark County has a total of 227,455.

Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30.

Hospitalizations are now below 500 COVID-19 patients in the state.

There were 8,438 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

For the 20th week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of three counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 450 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 7.9%.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The DHHS Office of Analytics added a “vaccinations” tab to its dashboard on Wednesday, Feb. 3. It will provide immunization numbers and be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The DHHS reports 694,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of March 2. Of the state’s total doses, 489,653 were administered in Clark County.

The CDC’s vaccination data shows that Nevada has received more than 883,370 vaccine doses as of March 2.

Governor Sisolak recently announced that a shipment of 24,000 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine doses are heading to Nevada.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Monday, March 1.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN on Tuesday, according to data released Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 19 in the last day, and the current total is 440 confirmed/suspected cases.

(NOTE: Daily stats from the NHA will no longer be provided after Feb. 26. Going forward, a weekly update will be provided on Wednesdays.)

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Feb. 25):

Statewide licensed beds occupied: 75%

ICU units occupancy rate: 61%

Ventilators in use: 28%

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 2:

There are 100 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, down eight from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 53 patients on ventilators, no change from the previous day.

You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 294,684 confirmed cases and 4,987 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 395 new cases reported in the last day.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported in Nevada in 84 of the past 120 days. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting 20 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at seven.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 47 — on Dec. 22 and Jan. 11, followed by 45 deaths on Dec. 10, Dec. 18 and Jan. 9.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 47 Dec. 22, Jan. 11 2 45 Dec. 10, Dec. 18, Jan. 9 3 44 Jan. 6 4 43 Dec. 6 5 42 Jan. 20 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,738,065 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 8,438 in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, puts it at 7.1% as of Tuesday, down from 7.3% the day before.

The state’s test positivity rate fell below 10% on Feb. 20 and has continued to drop since Jan. 14, revealing a good sign Nevada’s mitigation efforts are working as most of the state’s COVID-19 data, including hospitalizations and cases, continue on a downward trajectory.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 395 new COVID-19 cases, about 88% of them — 348 — were reported in Clark County on Tuesday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Wednesday.

There is now a total of 3,887 deaths, 227,455 confirmed cases and 13,394 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

Southern Nevada surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Jan. 17.

There were 16 new deaths reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 166.9 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 1,752 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (31.4%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.6%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January and 12 in February. So far in March, two new cases have been reported, with the latest on March 2, bringing the total to 56.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 217,542 recovered cases; that’s 95.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV has changed the way it is reporting COVID-19 cases. At the end of each week, the university will update its graph noting new cases.

According to the most recent report, four new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, four among students, none involving staff, and no faculty members. A total of 743 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

On Feb. 11, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a “safe reopening plan” that begins on Monday, Feb. 15, with capacity limits being lifted to 35% or 50% for certain businesses and activities. This will be determined by risk-level.

Gatherings will also be capped at 100 people or 35% capacity, whichever is less, though large gathering plans may be submitted for events. No approvals for large gatherings will be provided before March 1.

The reopening plan expands capacity to 50% on March 15 at almost all businesses and activities, and on May 1, decisions will shift from the state to local authorities:

More detail:

Nevada is currently working with the third version of the vaccine playbook, which outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

Gov. Sisolak is continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report