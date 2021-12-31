NEW: Highest-ever COVID-19 cases reported on New Year’s Eve in Clark County

Below is a partial COVID-19 report for Dec. 30.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reports 3,363 COVID-19 cases — the largest number since the pandemic began.

The update delivered on New Year’s Eve surpasses 2,923 cases reported on Jan. 7, 2021, the previous peak in cases.

“If individuals choose to gather with people outside of their households to celebrate the new year, I urge them to take the precautions to protect themselves and others,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“The best way to protect ourselves today is for everyone to be fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose of the vaccine if eligible, wear well-fitting masks when indoors and in crowded settings, wash your hands frequently, and most importantly stay home and away from others if they are sick,” Leguen said.

More than 9,000 cases have been reported in the county since Monday.

State data on the omicron variant indicates omicron accounts for about 19% of all cases in Clark County. Delta remains primary variant.

The county’s daily case rate (measured over the past seven days per 100,000 population) hit its highest point since we began tracking it in September. It now stands at 468.5 — more than nine times the level it needs to get to before the mask mandate can end.

The test positivity in Clark County hit 11.1% on Thursday.

The county didn’t report any new deaths.

For more information, see SNHD’s dashboard.

Complete COVID-19 reports were not available on Friday because of the holiday. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services does not report updates on holidays and weekends. Look for our reports next week.

Full reports will return on our website on Monday.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

