NEW: Drop in COVID-19 numbers pauses; county still far from ending mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 numbers in Clark County and statewide are stabilizing at a time when they need to continue declining if people want to get rid of mask mandates.

Call it a pause. Or maybe a rut. But the numbers that have been slowly declining are stuck.

It’s a pattern that also happened about three weeks ago, when the test positivity rate stopped declining in Clark County and then began to rise slowly for a few days. Then test positivity rates and case rates started declining again. That gave people hope that the masks might come off someday soon, but the pattern may be about to repeat.

Case rates have risen on consecutive days for the first time since the start of October. Clark County’s case rate (cases per 100,000 population over 7 days) is currently at 103.5 — more than double what it needs to be before mask mandates can end.

With Halloween just around the corner and the holidays fast approaching, the virus is still out there. Health officials are reminding people to get vaccinated, and new opportunities keep popping up.

Clark County’s reported 398 new cases in data released today — about 61% of the state’s 647 cases. Hospitalizations statewide increased by 13 to a total of 635. The state reported 31 deaths — 16 from Clark County.

The test positivity rate didn’t move, staying at 6.0% in Clark County and 6.8% statewide.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 398 (total: 331,107)

Deaths: 16 (total: 5,963)

Test positivity rate: 6.0% (unchanged from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 647 (total: 438,216)

Deaths: 31 (total: 7,631)

Test positivity rate: 6.8% (unchanged from the previous day)

It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks.

Test positivity in Clark County is at 6.0%. The current case rate for Clark County (per 100,000 over 7 days) is 103.5.

As of Oct. 21, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 170 breakthrough deaths, 539 breakthrough hospitalizations and 10,601 breakthrough cases.

As of yesterday, a total of 5,247,070 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 14,574 since the previous day. The number of tests reported has gone up as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or go through weekly testing.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently 103.5 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties are still flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (465 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (6.0%) and testing (343 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,291,926 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Oct. 27.

As of today, 56.01% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 64.66% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.26% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP (+13) from the previous day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 635 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 162 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 89 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 315,427 recovered cases; that’s 95.3% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

