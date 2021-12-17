NEW: Delta variant pushes Nevada’s COVID-19 case count above 900, with omicron’s spread looming

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Dec. 16.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big jump in COVID-19 cases shows the delta variant is proving to be all Nevada can handle, with 930 new cases statewide and 792 in Clark County reported in data released today.

The omicron variant has only just arrived in Clark County, with a single case reported so far. Although sickness from the omicron variant is milder by most accounts, the spread appears to be faster, according to early research that suggests the virus multiplies much faster in the bronchial tubes, which makes it easier to transmit.

Federal health officials warned Tuesday that omicron could peak in a massive U.S. wave of infections as soon as January.

Clark County is already backsliding under the delta variant, and could easily be back in the group of “high transmission” counties flagged by the state as early as Monday. The county’s test positivity rate has risen to 7.9%, just shy of the state’s standard of 8%. Nevada’s test positivity rate grew to 7.6%, up from 7.5%.

The state reports 12 fewer COVID-19 patients, while the county’s total dropped by 6.

Nevada reported 15 deaths, with 9 in Clark County.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 792 (total: 352,695)

Deaths: 9 (total: 6,367)

Test positivity rate: 7.9% (up from 7.8% the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 573 (down 6 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 930 (total: 468,953)

Deaths: 15 (total: 8,278)

Test positivity rate: 7.6% (up from 7.5% the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 667 (down 12 from the previous day)

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks. A rating above 100 cases per 100,000 individuals or higher is considered “high” transmission risk, while 50-99.99 per 100,000 is considered “substantial” by the CDC. The county must reach “moderate” for two full weeks.

Test positivity in Clark County is at 7.9%, up from 7.8% the previous day. The current case rate for Clark County is “high” at 132.6, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 7.6%, up from 7.5% the previous day. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28.

Of the 15 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada, 9 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 6,358 of the state’s 8,263 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is at 8 deaths per day.

As of Dec. 9, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 231 breakthrough deaths (+13), 767 breakthrough hospitalizations (+36) and 14,990 breakthrough cases (+803). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Dec. 2.)

As of yesterday, a total of 5,771,125 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 15,884 since the previous day. The number of tests reported has gone up as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or go through weekly testing.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 132.6 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, seven of Nevada’s 17 counties are still flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (511 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (7.9%) and testing (326 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,821,570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Dec. 16.

As of today, 53.72% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 63.15% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 52.99% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was down (-12) since the previous day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 667 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 171 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 119 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

The Nevada Hospital Association’s weekly update notes that Clark County’s hospitalizations continue to rise. It’s the only county in Nevada that is currently seeing increased COVID-19 patient loads. Staffing problems continue at hospitals statewide, but are especially challenging for transitional hospitals like skilled nursing facilities and behavioral health facilities.

And while the delta variant is the dominant variant among hospitalized patients throughout the state, NHA notes the arrival of the omicron variant. The first Nevada case involves a woman in her mid-20s who has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but not a booster. She is not hospitalized, according to NHA.

COVID-19 patients are averaging a 9-day hospital stay, NHA reports.

NHA also reports Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill — Paxlovid — reduces the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, or death by 89%. A growing number of options do not require shots.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 334,199 recovered cases; that's 95% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD's latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

