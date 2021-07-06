NEW: COVID-19 test positivity rate jumps to 8.7% in Nevada, Clark County with 1,300+ cases reported over holiday weekend

Below is the full COVID-19 report for the past holiday weekend, July 2-5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Nevada and Clark County jumped up 2% over the Fourth of July weekend, data released today shows. The rate for both the state and county hit 8.7% on Monday.

Nevada reported 1,346 new cases, with 1,296 from Clark County over the holiday weekend. The state’s five additional deaths all came from Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s report.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients also climbed by nearly 100 in the past four days. A new study — from Becker’s Hospital Review — showed Nevada with the highest rate of all U.S. states’ new cases as of June 29, 2021.

Hospitalizations increased to 530, continuing a trend that has persisted since the beginning of June.

CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,346 over the holiday weekend, most from Clark County (1,296). The state’s total cases are now at 336,109. Clark County has a total of 262,134. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 8.7%, up from Friday’s report of 6.2%, data shows. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and rose above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is also at 8.7%, compared to Friday’s 6.7% report.

Nevada reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths, all from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,513 of the state’s 5,702 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day.

As of Monday, a total of 3,550,799 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 14,828 over the holiday weekend.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

Today is the first time since March 3 that Clark County has been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. In today’s report, Elko and Lyon counties were also flagged.

Clark County’s case rate (294 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (8.7%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (160 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,541,685 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of July 5. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,005,236 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

The state’s health department reports 45% of Nevadans currently eligible are fully vaccinated, and 53% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 44% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP over the holiday weekend. The total grew by nearly 100 patients in the past four days.

The current number of hospitalizations is 530 confirmed/suspected cases.

A statement released by the Nevada Hospital Association last week said:

Southern Nevada is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is driving the statewide metrics upward. Becker’s Hospital Review reports Nevada has the highest rate of all U.S. states’ new cases as of June 29, 2021. Nevada physicians are continuing to say the overwhelming majority of patients requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated. This resurgence is in the early stages. If the upward trend continues, southern Nevada hospitals could reasonably expect the number of patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 to rise to approximately 450 by mid-July.



Nevada hospitals and hospital capacity conditions remain good at this time, and the resurgence is not anticipated to put overwhelming pressures on the healthcare infrastructure in the near term. Hospitals are reporting having significant capacity in all departments, sufficient supplies and medications, as well as no significant staffing shortages.



Southern Region: Southern Nevada is experiencing an advancing trendline of hospitalizations, driving the overall case increases for the state. Southern Nevada is reported to have both the Delta and Deltaplus variants. Nevada Hospital Association

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 249,187 recovered cases; that’s 95.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

