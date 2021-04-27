NEW: COVID-19 test positivity rate holds steady at 5.7% as Nevada reports 11 deaths

NOTE: The state’s COVID-19 dashboard will no longer update on weekends, beginning April 16. Therefore, 8 News Now’s daily coronavirus reports will be available Monday-Friday. “To provide the most accurate data, the Office of Analytics will update the COVID-19 dashboard weekdays, so the Monday and Tuesday updates may be higher than has been seen recently since they will include data from the weekend,” the state noted in a news release on April 16.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained the same on Monday as the state reported more than 400 new cases, data released Tuesday shows.

The state’s test positivity rate is holding steady at 5.7%. The rate climbed above 5% on April 12, and had been steadily rising since April 3.

Nevada reports 405 new COVID-19 cases, most from Clark County, which had 295. Nevada’s total cases are now at 314,085. Clark County has a total of 242,819. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada reports 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 10 from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,281 of the state’s 5,444 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is three deaths per day.

Coronavirus vaccine data, updated every other weekday by the state’s health department, shows more than 24% of Nevada’s population is now vaccinated.

There were 4,216 tests performed over the weekend, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County was taken off the list of flagged Nevada counties on Wednesday, March 3, after 20 consecutive weeks. It has been flagged for case rate since April 13 — 250 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (210 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (5.5%) are within state acceptable ranges.

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Carson City, Lincoln, Lyon, Storey and Elko counties were flagged.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 1,816,429 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of April 26. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,387,906 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

More than 24% of Nevada’s population has been vaccinated so far, and about 31% of Nevadans currently eligible have completed their vaccinations.

Clark County Vaccine Snapshot, as of April 21 (data provided weekly by the Southern Nevada Health District):

MANUFACTURER TOTAL Pfizer-BioNTech 803,851 Moderna 469,606 Johnson & Johnson (single-dose) — no longer on pause 52,556 1,326,013 Data provided by SNHD

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Monday, April 26.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations increased by six in the past day, and the current total is 330 confirmed/suspected cases.

More information from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of April 21):

COVID-19 hospitalization trends have been subtly climbing over the past two weeks, but the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) says the state’s hospitals have the capacity and capability to adequately care for COVID-19 patients.

“It is reasonable to anticipate significant increases in hospitalizations may occur as restrictions become lightened and events and activities begin to normalize,” the NHA noted in its weekly report.

Because the current situation is different than last summer, the NHA says increases in patients could “be appropriately managed” since hospitals have learned to adapt. “PPE and testing are now available, and Nevada has multiple effective vaccines,” the organization noted.

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR MONDAY, APRIL 26

There are 67 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, up three from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 39 patients on ventilators, up three from the previous day.

You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 314,085 confirmed cases and 5,444 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 405 new cases reported in the past day.

Daily case totals have been below 1,000 since Jan. 30. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting 11 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at three.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 deaths on March 3.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 48 on Dec. 22 and Jan. 11, followed by 46 deaths on Dec. 18.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 48 Dec. 22, Jan. 11 2 46 Dec. 18 3 45 Dec. 10, Jan. 9, Jan. 20 4 44 Jan. 6, Jan. 10 5 43 Dec. 30 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Monday, a total of 3,159,473 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 4,216 in the past day.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, is at 5.7% as of Monday. The rate dropped below 5% on March 20, but began increasing steadily again on April 3 and is now above 5%.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 405 new COVID-19 cases, about 73% of them — 295 — were reported in Clark County on Monday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Tuesday.

There is now a total of 4,281 deaths, 242,819 confirmed cases and 15,477 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

There were 10 deaths reported in Clark County in the past day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 183.8 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 1,668 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (33.1%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.7%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January, 12 in February and seven in March. So far in April, three new cases have been reported, with the latest on April 15, bringing the total to 64.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 232,341 recovered cases; that’s 95.7% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV updates its graph noting new cases at the end of each week.

According to the most recent report, five new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, four among students, none involving staff, and one faculty member. A total of 785 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25, 2020.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak set a goal on April 14 of having every Nevada county reopen to 100% capacity by June 1, and signed an emergency to directive on April 20 to see the plan through.

Clark County leaders approved a reopening plan Tuesday, April 20 that would increase capacity from 50% to 80% and reduce social distancing from six feet to three feet starting May 1, when the county takes control of mitigation efforts for COVID-19.

Some new changes include:

Increase capacity from 50% to 80%

Decrease social distancing from six feet to three feet

Remove all social distancing and capacity guidelines once 60% of population has received at least one vaccine dose

Increase the number of patrons per restaurant table from six to 12

Even though counties take over authority on May 1, the statewide mask mandate will remain in place.

While more Nevadans continue to get vaccinated, Gov. Sisolak and local health leaders are continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

