Below is the full COVID-19 report for March 1.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has dropped below 8% test positivity for COVID-19 for the first time since Dec. 17, before the omicron variant caused infections and hospitalizations to skyrocket. The county’s test positivity rate is now 7.6%, down from 8.1% yesterday.

The difference between then and now? Reported cases are much lower, and hospitalizations are about half the numbers seen in mid-December.

Nevada reported 37 deaths, 32 from Clark County.

The omicron “wave” that lasted nearly three months saw the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic, and as it fades, brings the next “phase” of the pandemic, health officials have said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Feb. 9 that the “full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19” was coming to an end.

A day later, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the end of the state’s indoor mask mandate. That made getting under 8% test positivity less of a “requirement,” but it remained a goal that people watched as they made personal decisions on whether to continue wearing masks. Some businesses still treat the CDC requirements as the reason for requiring masks inside their stores, and mask mandates remain in place for health care facilities and public transportation

As the county’s test positivity rate continues its decline, the state is now at 8.5% test positivity, down from 9.1% the previous day.

Clark County reported 201 new COVID-19 cases in data released today. Statewide, 363 cases were reported.

Hospitalizations dropped to 287 inc Clark County, 31 lower than yesterday, and the state’s total was 41 lower, at 338. The Nevada Hospital Association is expected to provide an update today on staffing levels at hospitals where “crisis” status has remained as patient levels dramatically declined.

Since Feb. 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County have fallen from over 1,300 to 287.

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

A total of 5,875 tests were reported in Clark County, and 9,749 tests across Nevada. People can now begin ordering four COVID-19 home tests from the post office for free delivery (https://www.covidtests.gov/). At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 100% of the recent cases across the state. About 4.7% of all tests are analyzed to determine which strain of COVID-19 is present, according to the lab’s website.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 201 (total: 488,395)

Deaths: 32 (total: 7,521)

Test positivity rate: 7.6% (down from 8.1% the previous day)

Testing: 5,161,986 (+5,875 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 287 (down 31 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 363 (total: 645,978)

Deaths: 37 (total: 9,753)

Test positivity rate: 8.5% (down from 9.1% the previous day)

Testing: 6,814,145 (+9,749 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 338 (down 41 from the previous day)

As of Feb. 24, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 445 breakthrough deaths (+18), 1,162 breakthrough hospitalizations (+49) and 67,611 breakthrough cases (+630). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Feb. 17.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 41% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County is at 7.6%, taking the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk for the first time since mid-December.

In today’s report, 11 of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (456 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. The test positivity rate (7.6%) and testing (236 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,306,149 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of March 1.

As of yesterday, 56.61% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 67.63% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.98% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was down (-41) since yesterday. The number of patients dropped by 31 in Clark County.

The current number of hospitalizations is 338 confirmed/suspected cases statewide. Hospitals reported 91 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 49 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

An update from the Nevada Hospital Association is expected today on staffing situations at Southern Nevada hospitals. Check back later this afternoon for that statement.

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 472,115 recovered cases; that’s 96.7% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, 2021, and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021. But Sisolak ended the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though the CDC had not changed guidance. Requirements remain in place according to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance. Masks are still required on public transportation and at health care facilities.

On Aug. 16, 2021, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, 2021, and the Southern Nevada Health District began vaccinations on Nov. 10.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report