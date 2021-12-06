NEW: COVID-19 test positivity rate climbs, more patients on ventilators

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Dec. 3-5.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 test positivity rates are on the rise in Clark County and statewide, with more than 1,500 new cases reported in Nevada in data released today. Clark County reported nearly 1,200 cases.

Nevada reported 40 deaths — 32 in Clark County — in reports for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Clark County’s test positivity rate climbed to 7.0%, up from 6.8%, and the statewide rate hit 7.4%, up from 7.3%.

The daily case rate shot up to 134.5, up from 106.9 on Friday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The goal — and a requirement for ending the mask mandate — is to get that number below 50 for two straight weeks. Anything above 100 is considered “high” transmission risk.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly, but the number of patients requiring ventilators went up from 95 to 133.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 1,189 (total: 346,841)

Deaths: 32 (total: 6,259)

Test positivity rate: 7.0% (up from 6.8% in Friday’s reports)

Hospitalizations: 522 (down 8 from Friday’s reports)

NEVADA

New cases: 1,522 (total: 461,479)

Deaths: 40 (total: 8,110)

Test positivity rate: 7.4% (up from 7.3% in Friday’s reports)

Hospitalizations: 641 (down 7 from Friday’s reports)

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks. A rating above 100 cases per 100,000 individuals or higher is considered “high” transmission risk, while 50-99.99 per 100,000 is considered “substantial” by the CDC. The county must reach “moderate” for two full weeks.

Test positivity in Clark County is at 7.0%, up from 6.8% in Friday’s reports. The current case rate for Clark County is “high” at 134.5.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 7.4%, up from 7.3% in Friday’s reports. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28.

Of the 40 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada, 32 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 6,259 of the state’s 8,110 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is at 6 deaths per day.

As of Dec. 2, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 218 breakthrough deaths (+8), 731 breakthrough hospitalizations (+44) and 14,187 breakthrough cases (+711). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Nov. 24.)

As of yesterday, a total of 5,647,039 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 28,626 since Friday’s report. The number of tests reported has gone up as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or go through weekly testing.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 134.5 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, 10 of Nevada’s 17 counties are still flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (452 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (7.0%) and testing (285 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,692,537 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Dec. 5.

As of today, 52.95% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 62.11% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 52.22% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-7) since Friday’s reports.

The current number of hospitalizations is 641 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 158 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 133 were on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators increased by 38 over the weekend. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 329,773 recovered cases; that’s 95.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report