Below is the full COVID-19 report for March 7.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reports 326 new COVID-19 cases in data released today, and the test positivity rate has dropped to 5.6%.

The test positivity rate continues to decline, continuing a trend dating back to Jan. 21. The rate has now dropped for 45 consecutive days, and is the lowest it has been in Clark County since the end of October. If the rate continues to decline at the same pace, it will dip below the World Health Organization goal of 5%, which hasn’t happened since the end of June. Nevada’s test positivity rate is slightly higher at 6.1%.

Clark County’s test positivity rate hit 38.2% at the peak of the omicron variant’s peak, around Jan. 21.

The county reports 21 deaths, with a statewide total of 24.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 326 (total: 489,721)

Deaths: 21 (total: 7,591)

Test positivity rate: 5.6% (down from 5.9% the previous day)

Testing: + 2,961 (total: 5,191,698)

Hospitalizations: 231 (down 14 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 359 (total: 647,600)

Deaths: 24 (total: 9,844)

Test positivity rate: 6.1% (down from 6.4% the previous day)

Testing: +3,977 (total: 6,853,675)

Hospitalizations: 278 (down 8 from the previous day)

Numbers gathered from the Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Graphics below show Clark County trends for test positivity, hospitalizations and vaccinations, as well as transmission risk for all Nevada counties. Graphics are from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services website:

BREAKTHROUGH CASES (Updated weekly)

As of March 3, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 483 breakthrough deaths (+38), 1,234 breakthrough hospitalizations (+72) and 68,232 breakthrough cases (+621). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Feb. 24.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 35% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Deaths are not immediately reported, and daily counts often reflect deaths that occurred weeks ago.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, 2021, and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021. But Sisolak ended the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though the CDC had not changed guidance. Requirements remain in place according to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance. Masks are still required on public transportation and at health care facilities.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, 2021, and the Southern Nevada Health District began vaccinations on Nov. 10.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Gov. Sisolak ended the state’s indoor mask mandate.

