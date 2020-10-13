New COVID-19 technology helping to provide faster test results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Currently, it could take a few days to get your COVID-19 test results. On Tuesday, a local software company announced new technology that promises to speed up that turnaround time.

The software company, “GoMeyra,” made their technology public Tuesday morning in the Southwest valley. They say it can triple daily capacity at labs, and allow those labs to provide same-day test results.

GoMeyra says their technology will enable people to return to work, school or travel within 24 hours, as opposed to the typical 3 to 7-day wait period.

According to the software company, other systems have been requiring a manual process and the use of up to three different softwares.

GoMeyra claims it has found a way to eliminate the need for that manual input, thereby, improving turnaround times, and eliminating the risk of human error.

Proud to be a part of the launch of President’s Club member @GoMeyra, a cloud-based solution that delivers same-day #COVID19 test results to help business stay open, our community safe & our economy strong. pic.twitter.com/ylFelkYz1D — Vegas Chamber (@lvchamber) October 13, 2020

Another major component is the use of mobile apps.

“Now this is in cloud-based. Once arrived, results are uploaded into the system. Medical director could be anywhere anytime they can be able to prove results and immediately release those results. Otherwise you have to wait to process the results overnight. The next morning, the medical director shows up, goes through it and releases the results,” Jaswant Tony, founder and CEO of GoMeyra, said.

8 News Now was told that the software solution is already being used by labs that service film and TV studios, as well as major casinos and professional sports.

Software company GoMeyra announces new technology for same-day COVID19 test results. The company is based in Las Vegas. How GoMeyra LIMS says it’s tripling lab processing capabilities, ahead at Noon on @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/S9p3cEFuPX — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) October 13, 2020

