New COVID-19 strain ‘certainly will’ come to Nevada, health official says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada state health officials said a new strain of COVID-19, first detected in the United Kingdom and found for the first time in the United States on Tuesday in Colorado, “certainly will” arrive in Nevada.

Dr. Mark Pandori, director of Nevada State Public Health Lab, said the mutation is more contagious, but does not affect the body any differently than the strain that came from Wuhan, China.

This specific mutation allows the virus to spread more rapidly, which health officials find the most concerning. However, the variant is not any more lethal and does not cause a more severe illness, Pandori said.

The discovery of the new variant led the CDC to issue new rules on Christmas Day for travelers arriving to the U.S. from the U.K., requiring they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

New variants of coronavirus have been seen almost since the virus was first detected in China nearly a year ago. It is common for viruses to undergo minor changes as they reproduce and move through a population. The slight modifications are how scientists track the spread of a virus from one place to another.

This fall, Nevada health officials discovered a mutation of the virus circulating in northern Nevada.

The state health lab will be able to do genetic sequencing in real time starting next week to see if the mutation is here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.