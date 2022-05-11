The full COVID-19 report for May 3-9 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State health officials said Wednesday that Nevadans should expect to see COVID-19 cases rise through May, and data shows cases rising by about a third statewide since last week.

The 14-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases has grown from 239 to 317, climbing slightly slower compared to last week’s report, when the average jumped by 37% compared to the previous week. In Clark County, the 14-day moving average was 253, up from 195 — an increase of about 30% over the previous week.

With numbers rising, it’s important to understand that percentages can seem large when smaller numbers are increasing. At the peak of the omicron spike, daily cases exceeded 6,000. The state’s total cases have increased by 5,088 over the past two weeks.

The state’s total new cases for the week came in at 2,928, with 2,012 in Clark County.

“As we move into spring and a time for many gatherings and celebrations we encourage all Nevadans to consider their health and the health of others as we know COVID-19 is present in Nevada communities,” said Nevada Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock. “Vaccination can protect you from COVID-19 and a layered strategy of masking, hand washing and social distancing can further protect against the virus. If you test positive for COVID-19 we have treatment available.”

Events like prom and graduation — even sporting events and big concerts — are good reasons to think ahead about how to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses, information about therapeutics — medicines for treating COVID and even pre-exposure treatments to boost your immune response — is available through Nevada’s hotline:

1-801-401-0946.

Resources to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated against COVID-19. Learn about the vaccines, and where and how to get your vaccine appointment at NVCOVIDFighter.org or call the vaccine hotline at 800-401-0946.

Learn about the vaccines, and where and how to get your vaccine appointment at NVCOVIDFighter.org or call the vaccine hotline at 800-401-0946. Get tested if you are exposed or have symptoms. If you have symptoms or know that you have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested to prevent disease spread. Learn more about testing clinics, or free at-home tests available for pickup: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/

If you have symptoms or know that you have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested to prevent disease spread. Learn more about testing clinics, or free at-home tests available for pickup: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/ Learn about therapeutics. COVID-19 treatment appointments can be made through Nevada’s hotline at 800-401-0946. The hotline can help determine if you are eligible for oral antivirals or monoclonal antibody treatments after infection or for pre-exposure medication to increase immune response if you were to be infected in the future. The pre-screening can also be done online at NevadaCOVIDTreatment.com

Hospitalizations increased in Clark County and across the state, but officials with the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) said they remain near the all-time lows for the pandemic despite the “modest” increases. The NHA elevated risk concerns over hospital supplies after reports of price gouging and the possible threat of a port strike on the West Coast.

“While we do see our case numbers increasing, it is not unexpected and our health care infrastructure is in good shape,” said Nevada Biostatistician Kyra Morgan. “We recommend those who have symptoms or may have been exposed to test for COVID-19 and stay home if you are sick.”

Cases were up about 14.6% in Clark County from May 3 to May 9, with 20,012 cases compared to 1,755 the previous week. Those numbers come from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) continues to report case numbers that are higher than the state’s numbers. SNHD counts 2,247 cases over a week’s time.

Clark County reports 13 deaths. Statewide, 18 deaths were reported over the past week.

Recent spikes of COVID-19 DNA in wastewater are still being monitored, but no big jumps have occurred since last week. Levels from the region’s biggest spike — a month ago in Pahrump — have fallen to about 10% of previous numbers.

Small increases continue at monitoring sites Clark County, Las Vegas and two Henderson sites. The highest concentration of COVID-19 DNA in the valley was measured at one of the Henderson sites with a viral count of 2,512. New reports from North Las Vegas and Boulder City show the virus is present in wastewater and on the rise.

Detection of COVID-19 genetic material helps officials detect outbreaks before people even realize they are sick.

A look at vaccinations shows that 57.29% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 68.14% of the population has initiated vaccination. Approval for a second booster dose has been approved for people 50 and older, and people age 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 253 — up from 195 last week

Total cases: 503,640*

Deaths: 13 since last week (total: 8,458)

Hospitalizations: 137 (+34 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 514,723 cases as of this week. This week, the number of deaths reported in Clark County was different in state and county reports, with five more deaths (13) reported by the state. County numbers indicated eight deaths.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 317 — up from 239 last week

Total cases: 668,022

Deaths: 18 (total: 10,798)

Hospitalizations: 165 (+35 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, May 3, through Monday, May 9.

