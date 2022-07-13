The full COVID-19 report for July 5-11 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases dropped over the past week in Clark County, according to reports released Wednesday.

With recent reports that a new wave of infections is possible from the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, the declines were a bit of good news, but infections that occurred during the July 4 holiday weekend might not be evident yet. The BA.5 variant has become the dominant variant in Nevada and in Clark County.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly, with 19 fewer COVID-19 patients in Clark County than last week. State numbers mirrored the change in Clark County. There are currently 413 patients in the county and 513 statewide. Of note, the level of patients in intensive care units increased, along with a rise in the number of people on ventilators.

Averages used by the state to monitor the level of infections dropped, falling by about 11% in the county and about 9% statewide. Clark County’s 14-day moving average of new cases (per 100,000 population) was at 627, down from 708. The state number dropped from 923 to 840.

Nevada reported 67 deaths, with 29 in Clark County.

Wastewater surveillance showed big increases in the amount of COVID-19 DNA in samples taken at one Henderson monitoring station, at two monitoring stations in Pahrump in Nye County, and in the community of Searchlight. A small increase was also seen in Moapa Valley.

The viral counts shown on the dashboard are not the same as individual cases — the counts are just indicators that the virus is present in the community, and often the increases come before anyone in the community gets sick.

A report on the variants present in Southern Nevada shows omicron (BA.5) has more than doubled in just the past week, and is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the county, accounting for 42.7% of the cases that have been sequenced.

Statewide, the BA.5 variant is being found in 55% of the cases analyzed, and it is now broken into three separate strains: BA.5, BA.5.2 and BA.5.5. Together, they make up about 71% of cases sequenced by the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (NSPHL) in Reno.

The BA.4 strain has dropped to half the level found last week.

Dr. Mark Pandori, director of NSPHL, told 8 News Now last week that the risk of a new wave of infections is greater with the BA.4 and BA.5 variants because they have been able to elude the body’s immunity — both immunity from previous exposure and immunity from vaccination. He also said the longer the virus is able to spread in the community, the more risk we face of further mutations that could make the virus more dangerous again.

A look at vaccinations shows that 55.06% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 64.45% of the population has initiated vaccination. The statistics have been adjusted to expand the eligible population numbers now that children as young as 6 months are eligible for vaccination. SNHD began offering vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old three weeks ago.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 627 — down from 708 last week

Total cases: 549,038*

Deaths: 29 since last week (total: 8,689)

Hospitalizations: 413 (down 19 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 559,319 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 840 — down from 923 last week

Total cases: 727,234

Deaths: 67 (total: 11,141)

Hospitalizations: 513 (down 20 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, July 5, through Monday, July 11.

