The full COVID-19 report for May 24-30 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 5,000 over the past week in Clark County and wastewater samples show a growing presence of the virus in several parts of Southern Nevada.

Data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) shows 5,398 new cases over the past week. The 14-day moving average for daily COVID-19 cases is now at 611, up from 491 a week ago. That’s a 21% increase, much lower than the 40% increase reported last week.

Wastewater surveillance helps health officials see COVID-19 levels increasing before people even feel sick, and four of the seven active monitoring sites in the valley show increases since previous reports. The dashboard that shows levels of virus DNA detected in wastewater samples growing at:

Henderson Wastewater Treatment Plant – 2

Henderson Wastewater Treatment Plant – 3

Las Vegas Valley Water District (Clark County monitoring site)

North Las Valley Water District

Las Vegas valley monitoring sites. Sites in red are showing increases in COVID-19 DNA material. See the dashboard at https://empower.unlv.edu/

Boulder City, Moapa Valley, Indian Springs, Searchlight and two sites in Pahrump are also reporting increased levels of COVID-19 DNA in wastewater samples. The highest levels of genetic material are showing up at the Henderson Wastewater Treatment Plant along the Las Vegas Wash, and a site in Pahrump.

A report on the variants present in Southern Nevada shows the omicron “stealth” variant (BA.2) is the dominant variant at 84.7% of the cases, with the latest form (BA.2.12.1) accounting for 14.7% of cases analyzed by the Southern Nevada Health District. The original omicron virus makes up only 0.6% of the cases. The BA.2.12.1 variant has been growing nationwide.

Hospitalizations in Clark County are continuing to grow, and are at 230, up 39 since last week. The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) reports that hospitals are able to handle the higher patient counts without any problems. “Continued resurgence, primarily in the south, results in an increased number of COVID-19 hospitalizations,” NHA reports. Patient levels continue to increase in Clark County, Washoe County and Carson City.

“Some hospitals are forced to ration CT contrast dye and postpone surgeries,” according to NHA, but shutdowns in China are lifting. Problems with shortages are expected to continue for another month.

Statewide, DHHS reports that the 14-day moving average has increased to 761 new cases each day, up from 610 last week. Nevada’s total cases increased by 6,693 over the past week. That’s a 19% increase.

Clark County reports 19 deaths. Statewide, 24 deaths were reported over the past week.

A look at vaccinations shows that 57.44% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 68.33% of the population has initiated vaccination. Approval for a second booster dose has been approved for people 50 and older, and people age 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 611 — up from 491 last week

Total cases: 516,650*

Deaths: 19 since last week (total: 8,513)

Hospitalizations: 230 (+39 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 527,915 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 761 — up from 610 last week

Total cases: 684,257

Deaths: 24 (total: 10,896)

Hospitalizations: 273 (+55 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, May 24, through Monday, May 30.

