LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations increased over the past week in Clark County, and wastewater surveillance showed signs the virus could be spreading throughout the community.

Cases were only slightly up, with the 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) increasing by 2.1% in Clark County compared to last week, and 5.4% statewide, according to data released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Sewer samples taken a week ago showed higher levels of COVID-19 DNA at all monitoring stations in the valley, as well as Boulder City. The biggest jump came at the Henderson water treatment facility near the Las Vegas Wash. Wastewater samples can give health officials an early warning that the virus is spreading in the community — people “shed” DNA from the virus before they even get sick.

A graph from the wastewater surveillance website shows data over the course of the pandemic from a monitoring site near the Las Vegas Wash.

The Henderson site showed counts that were six times higher than the previous week. Other monitoring sites showed much smaller increases.

Hospitalizations involving patients with COVID-19 increased from 133 to 152 in Clark County — up almost 15% from last week. Statewide, patients were also up about 15%.

About 10% of all visits to emergency rooms across the state involved patients with COVID-19 symptoms, according to a weekly report from the Nevada Hospital Association. Hospital occupancy rates stayed at about 69%.

In Clark County, nine deaths were added to the total, now at 9,301 for the pandemic. Statewide, the count grew by nine, now at 11,903.

An update on COVID-19 variants in Clark County is not yet available today. Last week’s report:

If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 96 — up from 94 the previous week. (2.1%)

Total cases: 619,421*

Deaths: 9 since last week (total: 9,301)

Hospitalizations: 152 (up 19 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 598,467 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 135 — up from 128 the previous week. (5.4%)

Total cases: 817,675

Deaths: 9 since last week (total: 11,903)

Hospitalizations: 190, up 26 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level has been at “low” since Thursday, Jan. 5. The county had been at “medium” since Thursday, Dec. 1, after staying at “low” since Aug. 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

