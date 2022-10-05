The full COVID-19 report for Sept. 27-Oct. 3 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospitals are reporting more COVID-19 patients over the past week, and cases have risen in Clark County, according to data reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) is at 88 cases per day in Clark County, an 18.9% increase over last week. Statewide, the average is at 127 cases per day, an 11.4% increase.

Hospitals count 132 patients with COVID-19 statewide, an increase of 14 over last week. In Clark County, the patient count went up by 25, now standing at 112 patients.

Variations in week-to-week counts can exaggerate the seriousness of the problem when case numbers have dropped to their lowest points since early in the pandemic, but the numbers are a reminder that the virus is still present in the community. If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

A weekly report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) noted the increase and said “modest increases in hospitalized patients” are likely this month. “Currently, we do not anticipate the number of hospitalized patients to tax the healthcare infrastructure,” NHA said. Only “minimal” numbers of flu cases are causing hospitalization. Flu season started Sunday, Oct. 2.

Nevada reported 15 COVID-19 deaths, with 10 from Clark County. A total of 8,991 people have died of COVID-19 in Clark County, and 11,516 statewide.

Epidemiologists continue to say the COVID-19 virus hasn’t gone away, and as long as it’s out there we risk the chance of a mutation that could spread easily.

Updated wastewater surveillance reports from Sept. 26 show only small increases of levels of COVID-19 DNA in sewer samples at two sites in the valley, one in North Las Vegas and one in Henderson. Wastewater surveillance shows the presence of the virus, and levels usually increase before sickness actually occurs in the community.

The COVID-19 variants currently causing sickness are still from omicron, with the (BA.5) variant responsible in 95% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to SNHD. The (BA.4) variant was found in 5% of cases. No other variants were detected this week.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 88 — up from 74 the previous week.

Total cases: 595,289*

Deaths: 10 since last week (total: 8,991)

Hospitalizations: 112 (up 25 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 578,775 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 127 — up from 114 the previous week.

Total cases: 782,850

Deaths: 15 since last week (total: 11,516)

Hospitalizations: 132 (up 14 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

See last week’s report here.