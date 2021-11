NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations grow as Clark County hits 6,000 deaths

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Nov. 3.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has surpassed 6,000 deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting nine deaths in data released today for a total of 6,001. The state’s total is at 7,692 deaths.

Hospitalizations are on the rise, with 43 new patients reported today — 35 in Clark County. The state’s count of COVID-19 patients is 739, with 523 in Clark County. That’s 89 new patients in Clark County since Saturday’s count.

Nevada reports 929 new cases, the most in daily reports since the end of September. Clark County reported 448 new cases. Nine of the state’s deaths were reported in Clark County.

Test positivity rates have not changed this week for Clark County (5.8%) and statewide (6.6%).

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY*

New cases: 448 (total: 333,926)

Deaths: 9 (total: 6,001)

Test positivity rate: 5.8% (unchanged from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 929 (total: 442,845)

Deaths: 15 (total: 7,692)

Test positivity rate: 6.6% (unchanged from the previous day)

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks.

Test positivity in Clark County is at 5.8%. The current case rate for Clark County (per 100,000 over 7 days) is 111.0.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 6.6%, unchanged from the previous day. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is at 5.8%, unchanged from the previous day.

Of the 15 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada, 9 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 6,001 of the state’s 7,692 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 6 deaths per day.

As of Oct. 28, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 183 breakthrough deaths, 566 breakthrough hospitalizations and 11,104 breakthrough cases.

As of yesterday, a total of 5,322,838 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 12,579 since yesterday. The number of tests reported has gone up as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or go through weekly testing.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently 111.0 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties are still flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (451 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (5.8%) and testing (346 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,355,913 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Nov. 3.

As of today, 56.56% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 65.19% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.82% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP (+43) from the last report.

The current number of hospitalizations is 739 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 186 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 107 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 317,804 recovered cases; that’s 95.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

