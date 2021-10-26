NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases drop; test positivity rates on the decline

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Oct. 25.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospitalizations dropped and the COVID-19 test positivity rates are declining again in data released today.

The number of patients in Nevada hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to the lowest level since the first week of July — a big drop of 59 patients in just a day. The total number of patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases is now at 624 statewide.

Nevada’s test positivity rate fell to 6.9%, down from 7.1% the previous day, and Clark County’s rate dropped to 6.1%, down from 6.2%.

Clark County reported 298 new COVID-19 cases, and the count statewide came in at 624.

Statewide, 30 deaths were reported, with 19 coming from Clark County.

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks.

Test positivity in Clark County is at 6.1%. The current case rate for Clark County (per 100,000 over 7 days) is 97.6.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 624 in the past day, with 298 in Clark County. The state’s total cases are now at 436,900. Clark County has a total of 330,240. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 6.9%, down from 7.1% the previous day. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is at 6.1%, down from 6.2% the previous day.

Of the 30 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 19 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,935 of the state’s 7,577 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 9 deaths per day.

As of Oct. 21, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 170 breakthrough deaths, 539 breakthrough hospitalizations and 10,601 breakthrough cases.

As of yesterday, a total of 5,220,972 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 12,316 since the previous day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently 97.6 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties are still flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (467 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (6.1%) and testing (347 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,269,777 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Oct. 25.

As of today, 55% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and more than 64% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-59) from the previous day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 624 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 172 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 104 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

The Nevada Hospital Association’s weekly report continues to post an “alert” status for staffing statewide, with more than a third of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting staffing shortages. Those shortages are expected to continue for a “significant timeframe.”

NHA attributes the slow decline of COVID-19 cases to “behavioral stability” — people are wearing masks, social distancing and other infection control measures. NHA also says there is “a slow uptake of vaccine booster shots.”

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 314,816 recovered cases; that’s 95.3% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

