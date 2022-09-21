The full COVID-19 report for Sept. 13-19 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases are declining again in Clark County after a one-week increase, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The total for the week — 826 cases — was below 1,000 for the second time in the past three weeks. At the peak of the COVID-19 omicron spike in January of this year, 6,110 cases were reported in a single day.

Updated wastewater surveillance reports, which indicate COVID-19 levels in sewer samples, also showed declines, with only North Las Vegas and one Henderson monitoring site showing small increases. Wastewater surveillance detects virus DNA — it’s a good indicator for the presence of the virus, and levels usually increase before sickness actually occurs in the community.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard, which provides statewide data and county-by-county data, was down for maintenance last week. Comparisons in today’s report will show the difference from two weeks ago, and week-to-week comparisons will resume next Wednesday, when new reports are released.

The DHHS data shows the the14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) at 96 in Clark County, with the state at 144.

Hospitalizations have continued to decline, with only 87 COVID-19 patients in Clark County hospitals as of Monday and 115 statewide. “Emergency department visits for COVID-19-related symptoms have held steady at 6-8% of the daily patient encounters,” according to the Nevada Hospital Association’s weekly report. NHA noted that a few flu-related hospitalizations have occurred in Clark County ahead of the official start of the flu season.

Clark County reported 28 deaths since last week, bringing the county’s total to 8,963. Statewide, 58 deaths were counted since the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, bringing the total to 11,475 since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 variants involved haven’t changed in recent weeks. The omicron (BA.5) variant has continued to dominate — now accounting for 89.2% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 96 — down from 137 the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

Total cases: 594,515*

Deaths: 28 since last week (total: 8,963)

Hospitalizations: 87 (down 13 since the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 577,617 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 144 — down from 197 the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

Total cases: 781,015

Deaths: 58 — a two-week total (total: 11,475)

Hospitalizations: 115 (down 28 from the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5)

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

