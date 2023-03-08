The full COVID-19 report for Feb. 28-March 6 appears below.

EDITOR’S NOTE: 8 News Now will continue to report on significant developments related to COVID-19, but next week will be our last regular weekly report.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations inched up slightly in Clark County over the past week, according to data released Wednesday by the state.

The 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) increased 6.9% in Clark County compared to last week. Statewide, cases declined by 2.4%. Hospitalizations increased slightly, with 130 patients in Clark County. Statewide patient counts dropped to 153. Information from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services shows the number of COVID-19 patients in the county hasn’t dipped below 100 since mid-October.

Hospitals are 70% full across the state, according to a weekly report from the Nevada Hospital Association. NHA said 9% of all emergency room visits were related to COVID-19 symptoms.

Four deaths were added to the Clark County total, now at 9,313 for the pandemic. Statewide, deaths increased by six to a total of 11,922.

Updates on the most common COVID-19 variants in Clark County and wastewater surveillance were not available as of 1 p.m. If the data becomes available today, this story will be updated.

If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 92 — up from 86 the previous week. (6.9%)

Total cases: 621,754*

Deaths: 4 since last week (total: 9,313)

Hospitalizations: 130 (up 5 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 600,896 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 123 — down from 126 the previous week. (-2.4%).

Total cases: 820,605

Deaths: 6 since last week (total: 11,922)

Hospitalizations: 153 (down 13 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level has been at “low” since Thursday, Jan. 5. The county had been at “medium” since Thursday, Dec. 1, after staying at “low” since Aug. 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

