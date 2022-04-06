The full COVID-19 report for March 29-April 4 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases have increased over the past week, and more hospitalizations have followed.

The wastewater surveillance system indicates elevated levels of the virus have been detected at Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Moapa Valley, Laughlin and Clark County monitoring sites.

The increase in the average daily cases — now 112, compared to 99 last week — comes as the omicron stealth variant has grown to 20% of cases analyzed across the state, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory. In Clark County, average daily cases are at 87, up from 76 last week — a 14% increase.

Nevada reports 45 COVID-19 deaths — 36 in Clark County — and the statewide death toll is now 10,136. Deaths are often reported weeks after they actually happen.

Hospitalizations in Clark County increased by 15 to 129 during the 7-day reporting period (Tuesday, March 29-Monday, April 4). A weekly update from the Nevada Hospital Association indicates COVID-19 patients are not putting a strain on hospitals.

Reporting has switched to a once-a-week update provided by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). Conflicts continue between reports from the two agencies, and DHHS data is used here when that happens.

The state reports 659,101 cases since the pandemic began, 496,621 from Clark County.

A look at vaccinations shows that 57% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 67.8% of the population has initiated vaccination. Approval for a second booster dose has been approved for people 50 and older, and people age 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average): 87 — up from 76 last week

Total cases: 496,621

Deaths: 36 since last week (total: 7,825)

Hospitalizations: 129 (+15 since last week)

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 112 — up from 99 last week

Total cases: 659,101

Deaths: 45 since last week (total: 10,136)

Hospitalizations: 163 (+23 since last week)

Omicron remains the only variant of the virus detected over the past 30 days. The stealth variant — BA.2 — accounts for 20% of cases analyzed, and the BA.1 and BA.1.1 variants make up the additional 80% of cases. The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory says 4.7% of cases are being sequenced to detect the exact strain of the virus.

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, March 29, through Monday, April 4.

