NEW: COVID-19 cases up by 697, most in Southern Nevada; hospitalizations rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Southern Nevada, accounting for 663 of the 697 cases reported statewide in date released Thursday.

As those numbers rise, hospitalizations are following, with 29 additional patients counted statewide. Nevada now has a total of 613 people hospitalized, either confirmed or suspected with COVID-19.

Two additional deaths were reported in Nevada, both from Clark County

And Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity continues to rise, now at 8.2%. Clark County’s test positivity shot up to 9.2%.

CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 697 in the past day, most from Clark County (663). The state’s total cases are now at 337,259. Clark County has a total of 263,144. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 8.2%, data shows. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and rose above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 9.2%.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths, both from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,517 of the state’s 5,707 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,561,860 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 6,130 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

Tuesday was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Elko and Lyon counties.

Clark County’s case rate (320 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (9.2%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (162 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every weekday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 2,554,760 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of July 7. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,029,460 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

The state’s health department reports 45% of Nevadans currently eligible are fully vaccinated, and nearly 54% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 44% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

To see a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites and pop-up clinics, click HERE.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP on Tuesday. The total grew by 29 patients in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 613 confirmed/suspected cases.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase, unabated by current mitigation steps. However, this increase is not like the previous spikes,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association.

Full statement released today from the Nevada Hospital Association:

“This wave appears to be contained in the southern part of the state. The good news is, this is an area where Nevada has the most medical resources. The hospitals maintain sufficient capacity to manage the current situation. The supply chain (N95 masks, gowns, gloves, etc.) is not in a state of chaos. Hospital staffing is in much better condition than previous waves. Therapies, testing, and vaccines are now available, and access to these resources has transitioned to a traditional delivery model (general practitioners, pharmacies) instead of mass vaccination points of distribution. Patients are less sick, seem to be spending less time in the hospital, and are not requiring intensive care or mechanical ventilation as

frequently as in past encounters. The bad news is there is no current signal that indicates this increase is slowing down. Unfortunately, vaccination uptake seems to be slowing down, and the majority of the hospitalized patients are reportedly unvaccinated people.” Nevada Hospital Association

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 249,889 recovered cases; that’s 95% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

