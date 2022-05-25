The full COVID-19 report for May 17-23 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Clark County, but hospitalizations are slowing, according to data updated weekly by the state and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

Wastewater samples show that viral levels are on the rise in samples taken in North Las Vegas, Clark County, two stations in Henderson, Boulder City, Laughlin and one station in Pahrump.

COVID-19 cases have risen by about 40% over the past week in Clark County, according to data released today by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The 14-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases has grown from 348 to 491, with 4,453 new cases, according to the state data for Clark County. Figures reported by the county are even higher, with an increase of 4,865 cases over numbers reported last week.

Statewide, DHHS reports that the 14-day moving average has increased to 610 new cases each day, up from 429 last week. Nevada’s total cases increased by 5,631 over the past week. That’s a 43% increase.

State health officials have said that Nevadans should expect to see COVID-19 cases rise through May, and SNHD advised people to take precautions as graduations and Memorial Day get-togethers bring more people together. “Individuals can protect themselves and others by wearing a well-fitting mask in public indoor places, especially those who are immunocompromised or have illnesses that increase their risk of getting seriously ill or requiring hospitalization from COVID-19,” SNHD said.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD Health Officer, said, “We are always concerned to see rates of illness increase in our community. The positive news is that we have very effective preventive and treatment measures available to us. People need to be fully vaccinated and boosted, if they do test positive and are high-risk, seek treatment, and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others.”

Hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients, but the increases have slowed. The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) said COVID-19 “is not stressing the hospital infrastructure at this time.” Hospitalizations remain “near pandemic lows,” NHA said.

Clark County reports 13 deaths. Statewide, 48 deaths were reported over the past week.

The dashboard that reports on COVID-19 DNA in wastewater has increased in several locations around the valley, with the biggest increases in Boulder City and Laughlin.

A look at vaccinations shows that 57.38% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 68.26% of the population has initiated vaccination. Approval for a second booster dose has been approved for people 50 and older, and people age 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 491 — up from 348 last week

Total cases: 511,252*

Deaths: 13 since last week (total: 8,494)

Hospitalizations: 191 (+23 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 523,676 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 610 — up from 429 last week

Total cases: 677,564

Deaths: 48 (total: 10,872)

Hospitalizations: 218 (+16 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, May 17, through Monday, May 23.

See last week’s report here.