Wastewater surveillance shows lower levels of COVID-19 DNA in the sewers in the Las Vegas valley. Samples taken in Blue Diamond show elevated levels.

The full COVID-19 report for Oct.18-24 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases increased in Clark County for the second week in a row, but remained low in weekly reports that came out on Wednesday.

The 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) is at 126 cases per day in Clark County, a 12.5% increase over last week. Statewide, the average is at 165 cases per day, a 9.2% increase.

An increase in cases has been anticipated heading into the fall and winter months, and although cases are rising, they are still low. COVID-19 hospitalizations also remain low, but they are back up to levels from two weeks ago.

Hospitals count 141 patients with COVID-19 statewide, an increase of 15 from last week. In Clark County, the patient increased by 12, now standing at 11 patients.

Nevada reported 11 COVID-19 deaths, with 8 from Clark County. A total of 9,020 people have died of COVID-19 in Clark County, and 11,555 statewide.

Wastewater surveillance updates show the Las Vegas valley with declining levels of COVID-19 DNA in sewer water samples. All the active monitoring sites in the valley showed improvements over levels reported two weeks ago.

One monitoring site in Blue Diamond showed elevated levels of genetic material from the virus. Wastewater surveillance shows the presence of the virus, and levels usually increase before sickness actually occurs in the community.

Variations in week-to-week counts can exaggerate the seriousness of the problem when case numbers have dropped to their lowest points since early in the pandemic, but the numbers are a reminder that the virus is still present in the community. If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

The Southern Nevada Health District’s report on COVID-19 variants shows the number of strains active in the valley has expanded over recent weeks. Eight strains of coronavirus are listed this week. Omicron continues to dominate in cases sequenced by SNHD, and the (BA.5) variant accounts for 80% of the cases sequenced.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 126 — up from 112 the previous week.

Total cases: 597,707*

Deaths: 8 since last week (total: 9,020)

Hospitalizations: 111 (up 12 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 580,937 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 165 — up from 151 the previous week.

Total cases: 786,669

Deaths: 11 since last week (total: 11,555)

Hospitalizations: 141 (up 15 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

