NEW: COVID-19 cases surge over 800; Clark County test positivity rate at 4.7%

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Thursday, June 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 cases surged in data released today, with 804 new cases statewide — 740 from Clark County. The state’s test positivity rate continues to climb, continuing a trend that began less than two weeks ago. It’s now at 4.5%, up from 4.3% yesterday. And the rate is up to 4.7% in Clark County. The state reported only three deaths, all from Clark County.

CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 804 on Thursday, most from Clark County (740). The state’s total cases are now at 331,614. Clark County has a total of 257,961. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

The COVID-19 case numbers are the highest seen in recent weeks. Since the state stopped reporting on Saturdays and Sundays, the highest previous statewide case total was 840 on April 25, a Monday number that included cases from the weekend. The last time a single-day count was higher was Thursday, March 11, when the state reported 858 cases.

A statement released by the Southern Nevada Health District said the elevated case numbers and the rising test positivity rate “serve as a reminder for the public that the pandemic is not over. It is important to continue to take steps to protect themselves and others, including getting fully vaccinated and getting tested.

“As our community began the process of reopening, this increase in cases is not unexpected. However, it is preventable,” said Dr. Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “There are many preventive measures people can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and to help keep the virus from spreading. People who are not vaccinated should continue to wear face masks, or better yet, make an appointment to get the vaccine or stop by one of the many locations that accept walk-in patients.”

Nevada reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the past day, all from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,483 of the state’s 5,667 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day.

The state’s test positivity rate is at 4.5%, up from 4.3% the previous day, data shows. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17. Clark County’s rate is at 4.7%.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,502,178 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 4,838 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Elko County was flagged.

Clark County cleared all state COVID-19 standards on Wednesday, May 27, when the case rate fell below 200 per 100,000 population over the past 30 days.

The case rate now stands at 170 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (142 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (4.7%) are within state acceptable ranges.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every weekday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 2,462,152 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of June 23. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,931,586 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

The state’s health department reports nearly 44% of Nevadans currently eligible are fully vaccinated, and nearly 52% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 42% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

To see a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites and pop-up clinics, click HERE.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 306 confirmed/suspected cases.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 245,871 recovered cases; that’s 95.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

