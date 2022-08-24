The full COVID-19 report for Aug. 16-22 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Levels of COVID-19 cases in Clark County are still falling, continuing the trend that began the first week of July.

The 14-day moving average of new cases (per 100,000 population) dropped by about 12% over the past week, with case counts reported by the county about the same as last week. The daily average for the county is at 215 cases, down from 244 cases a day reported last week. Statewide, the average fell by 16%, now at 277 cases a day — down from 330 last week.

Hospitalizations also declined again, falling to a total of 155 patients in Clark County and 191 patients statewide. The Nevada Hospital Association said in its weekly report that neither COVID-19 nor monkeypox are causing any significant impact on hospital resources. Currently there are 41 COVID-19 patients under intensive care in Nevada, and 15 using ventilators — both numbers increased since last week.

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

The county reported 16 deaths, while Nevada’s total was at 22. So far during the pandemic, 11,375 deaths have been reported in the state. Deaths are often reported weeks — or even months — after they occur.

Recent wastewater surveillance showed only small increases in the amount of COVID-19 DNA in samples taken in Las Vegas and one Henderson monitoring site. Edwin Oh, an associate professor at UNLV who works on the project, said numbers have consistently dropped or leveled off. He added that DNA in wastewater is now being sequenced to add understanding about variants that might be emerging.

Very high counts that have been reported in Pahrump have come down, Oh said. Getting timely data from those stations has been a problem, and this week’s map shows data from the end of July. Oh said the focus has shifted to monitoring in the Las Vegas valley, and he said that data is encouraging.

The viral counts shown on the dashboard are not the same as COVID-19 cases — the counts are just indicators that the virus is present in the community, and often the increases come before anyone in the community gets sick.

The omicron (BA.5) variant remains the dominant strain, now accounting for 85.2% of Clark County’s cases. That’s up from 84.1% last week. Omicron (BA.4) was detected in 8.1% of the county’s cases, down slightly from last week.

(Southern Nevada Health District)

A look at vaccinations shows that 55.39% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 64.88% of the population has initiated vaccination. The statistics have been adjusted to expand the eligible population numbers now that children as young as 6 months are eligible for vaccination. SNHD began offering vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old in June.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 215 — down from 244 last week

Total cases: 590,685*

Deaths: 16 since last week (total: 8,894)

Hospitalizations: 155 (down 23 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 573,589 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 277 — down from 330 last week

Total cases: 774,980

Deaths: 22 (total: 11,375)

Hospitalizations: 191 (down 44 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, Aug. 16, through Monday, Aug. 22.

