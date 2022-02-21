NEW: COVID-19 cases still declining in Clark County; 38 deaths reported

Below is an abbreviated COVID-19 report for Feb. 18-20.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reports 503 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, about half the total reported last weekend.

The Presidents Day holiday means statewide data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will not be available until Tuesday. The state also provides statistics for test positivity rates and hospitalizations. Look for updates on that information in tomorrow’s report.

The county reports 38 deaths, now at 7,371 total.

Clark County added 115 new cases from tests reported on Sunday, pushing the total for the pandemic to 486,451 cases. Clark County’s weekend reports — which include Friday, Saturday and Sunday — indicate a continuing downward trend in cases. Totals from past weekends show that decline since the highest totals over the weekend of Jan. 14:

Jan. 14-17: (4-day total, Martin Luther King Jr. holiday): 17,571

Jan. 21-23: 10,885

Jan. 28-30: 6,245

Feb. 4-6: 1,667

Feb. 11-13: 980

Feb. 18-20: 503

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) has not changed the “crisis” status for staffing at Southern Nevada and rural hospitals despite a dramatic drop in the level of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. A weekly update from NHA acknowledges the decline, saying, “Hospital operations are beginning to return to normalcy. Discharges to lower or more appropriate levels of care remain difficult.”

NHA added, “Hospitals report a return to normalcy with visiting hours being reestablished and medically necessary procedures and surgeries being routinely performed.”

Flu is not placing any demand on hospital infrastructure at this time, NHA said.

Before Gov. Steve Sisolak ended Nevada’s mask mandate on Thursday, Feb. 10, CDC requirements were a test positivity rate of 8% or below, and a daily case rate below 50 cases (a 7-day average per 100,000 population). Currently, Clark County was at 14.6% test positivity on Friday, with a daily case rate reported today at 67.0.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 100% of the recent cases across the state. About 4.5% of all tests are analyzed to determine which strain of COVID-19 is present, according to the lab’s website.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 115 (weekend total: 503) (total: 486,451)

Deaths: 38 (total: 7,371)

Test positivity rate: unavailable (14.6% reported on Friday)

Testing: unavailable

Hospitalizations: unavailable

As of Feb. 17, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 427 breakthrough deaths (+35), 1,113 breakthrough hospitalizations (+52) and 66,981 breakthrough cases (+913). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Feb. 10.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 41% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, 2021, and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021. But Sisolak ended the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though the CDC had not changed guidance. Requirements remain in place according to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance. Masks are still required on public transportation and at health care facilities.

On Aug. 16, 2021, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, 2021, and the Southern Nevada Health District began vaccinations on Nov. 10.

