NEW: COVID-19 cases statewide drop to 800 with 34 deaths, test positivity rate continues its decline

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 cases dropped to 800 in data released today, the lowest in two and a half months. Another encouraging sign came from the state’s test positivity rate, which has been dropping steadily for about a week and now stands at 10.4%.

Measurements in Clark County continue to help the state’s overall totals, as test positivity dropped from 8.0% to 7.9%. Only 464 of the state’s COVID-19 cases came from the county — just 58%.

Clark County’s improved test positivity rate brings back a realistic chance that mask mandates could end soon. If the county can sustain that improvement, and get below a case rate of 100 per 100,000 population, the mask mandate could end. Clark County reports today that the case rate is 128.2 (for cases over the past seven days).

Of Nevada’s 34 deaths, 29 were from Clark County. The state went over 7,000 deaths this week since the start of the pandemic.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

There are 128.2 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 800 over the the past day, 464 in Clark County — 58% of the state total. The state’s total cases are now at 420,179. Clark County has a total of 319,545. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 10.4%, down from 10.5% yesterday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate has fallen to 7.9%, down from 8.0% yesterday.

Of the 34 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 29 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,623 of the state’s 7,107 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 12 deaths per day.

As of Sept. 23, the health district reports there are 146 breakthrough deaths, 450 breakthrough hospitalizations and 9,729 breakthrough cases.

As of yesterday, a total of 4,366,298 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 7,789 since yesterday.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently 128.2 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days — needs to drop below 100 before the make mandate can end.

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties are flagged.

Clark County’s case rate (616 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (7.9%) and testing (331 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,091,690 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Sept. 28.

As of today, more than 55% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 64% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 54% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-8) since yesterday.

The current number of hospitalizations is 889 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 234 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 138 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

In the Nevada Hospitalization’s most recent report, a staffing alert remains statewide, placing limits on patient transfers and the ability to admit patients.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 303,785 recovered cases; that’s 95.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

