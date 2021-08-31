NEW: COVID-19 cases shifting as Clark County numbers improve

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Monday, Aug. 30

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s test positivity rate is continuing to fall, but cases remain high, coming in over 1,000 yet again in data released today.

And COVID-19 cases are shifting in the state, with less than half of the new cases reported today from Clark County. Nevada reports 1,242 new COVID-19 cases, with 615 of those — 49.5% — from Clark County.

And the state’s improving test positivity rate is following Clark County’s numbers. Test positivity dropped from 12.7% to 12.3%. The county dropped from 11.5% to 11.0%.

The state reported 31 deaths, 20 of those from Clark County.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report released Thursday. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 46 listed as high transmission states. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

There are 186.7 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,242 in the past day, but in a shift from the usual pattern, most of those cases came from outside Clark County. The county reported 615 cases — just 49% of the state total. The state’s total cases are now at 390,600. Clark County has a total of 304,102. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 12.3%, down from 12.7% yesterday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate has fallen to 11.0% since yesterday’s report of 11.5%.

Of the 31 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 20 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,218 of the state’s 6,510 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 14 deaths per day.

As of Aug. 26, the health district reports there are 349 breakthrough hospitalizations and 105 breakthrough deaths.

As of yesterday, a total of 4,042,594 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 11,965 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (868 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (11.0%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (345 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,921,076 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Aug. 30.

As of today, more than 51% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 61% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 51% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-27) in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,158 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 268 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 188 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

In the Nevada Hospitalization’s most recent report, a warning remains for staffing at Southern Nevada hospitals, indicating that hospitals are employing mitigation methods and using various contingencies to manage upward trends.

Hospital staffing in Northern Nevada has been elevated to “watch” status.

“This week, the primary healthcare stressors are staffing concerns, supply chain instability, and COVID-19 hospitalization increases in Northern Nevada,” the NHA report says.

“Uniformly, hospitals and health departments are having challenges staffing all areas. Staffing shortages are no longer just in nursing; hospitals report shortages ranging from critical care nurses to dietary and EVS personnel. Public health agencies are reporting shortages in contact tracing and recruitment for other positions.”

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 286,415 recovered cases; that’s 94.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

