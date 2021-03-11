NEW: COVID-19 cases rise with higher testing level; test positivity still at 6%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases rose to 618 in data released Thursday — the highest number in a month.

It was only the fourth time cases rose to 500 or higher since Nevada hit 813 new cases on Feb. 12.

But the increase in cases comes on a day when testing was up, too. Nevada reported 12,327 tests on Wednesday, compared to 6,639 tests that showed 325 new cases on Tuesday.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 6.0% — unchanged from the previous day — and still above the 5% WHO goal. The rate has steadily fallen fast since Jan. 14, when it was 21.6%.

Nevada’s 618 new COVID-19 cases included 541 from Clark County. The state’s total cases are now at 297,765. Clark County has a total of 229,956.

Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30.

In the past day, 13 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, 11 from Clark County. The totals now stand at 5,080 deaths in Nevada, and 3,971 deaths in Clark County.

Nevada’s 14-day rolling average is now five deaths per day.

Coronavirus vaccine data, updated every other weekday by the state’s health department, shows that more than 9% of the state’s population is vaccinated. A total of 296,522 Nevadans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Hospitalizations are now below 400 COVID-19 patients in the state.

There were 12,327 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County was taken off the list of flagged Nevada counties on Wednesday, March 3, after 20 consecutive weeks. The county’s case rate — 326 per 100,000 over the past 30 days — remains above state goals, but testing (220 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (6.4%) are now within state acceptable ranges.

Nye is the only county currently flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The DHHS Office of Analytics added a “vaccinations” tab to its dashboard on Wednesday, Feb. 3. It provides updated immunization numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The DHHS reports 837,802 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of March 9. Of the state’s total doses, 601,374 were administered in Clark County.

More than 9% of Nevada’s population has been vaccinated, so far.

To find out when and where you can expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, March 10.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN on Wednesday, according to data released Thursday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 20 in the last day, and the current total is 347 confirmed/suspected cases.

(NOTE: Daily stats from the NHA will no longer be provided after Feb. 26. Going forward, a weekly update will be provided on Wednesdays.)

More information from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of March 9):

NHA notes that COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of intensive care patients continue to decline. “Approximately, 7-9% of all ED (emergency department) visits were related to COVID-19. This is also a decline from the Week 10 Report which documented COVID-19 ED visits at 9-10%.”

“Additionally, hospitals are reporting lower numbers of ICU employee and intensivist illness. In fact, the number of healthcare (ICU) workers ill are at levels similar to October 2020,” NHA reports.

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10:

There are 83 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, down one from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 41 patients on ventilators, down two from the previous day.

You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 297,765 confirmed cases and 5,080 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 618 new cases reported in the last day.

Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting 13 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at five.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 deaths on March 3.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 48 on Jan. 11, followed by 47 deaths on Dec. 22.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 48 Jan. 11 2 47 Dec. 22 3 45 Dec. 10, Dec. 18, Jan. 9 4 43 Dec. 6, Jan. 6 5 42 Jan. 10, Jan. 20 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,801,732 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 12,327 in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, is at 6.0% as of Wednesday, unchanged from the previous day.

The state’s test positivity rate fell below 10% on Feb. 20 and has continued to drop since Jan. 14, revealing a good sign Nevada’s mitigation efforts are working as most of the state’s COVID-19 data, including hospitalizations and cases, continue on a downward trajectory.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 618 new COVID-19 cases, about 87% of them — 541 — were reported in Clark County on Wednesday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Thursday.

There is now a total of 3,971 deaths, 229,956 confirmed cases and 13,755 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

Southern Nevada surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Jan. 17.

There were 11 new deaths reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 170.5 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 1,561 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (31.7%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.6%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January and 12 in February. So far in March, three new cases have been reported, with the latest on March 10, bringing the total to 57.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 220,616 recovered cases; that’s 95.9% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV updates its graph noting new cases at the end of each week.

According to the most recent report, five new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, three among students, one involving staff, and one faculty member. A total of 749 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO SEE UNLV’S COVID-19 REPORT.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

On Feb. 11, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a “safe reopening plan” that begins on Monday, Feb. 15, with capacity limits being lifted to 35% or 50% for certain businesses and activities. This will be determined by risk-level.

Gatherings will also be capped at 100 people or 35% capacity, whichever is less, though large gathering plans may be submitted for events. No approvals for large gatherings will be provided before March 1.

The reopening plan expands capacity to 50% on March 15 at almost all businesses and activities, and on May 1, decisions will shift from the state to local authorities:

More detail:

Nevada is currently working with the third version of the vaccine playbook, which outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

Gov. Sisolak is continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report