LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases are rising in Clark County over the past week, jumping by about 65% in data released by the state.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports 1,419 cases in Clark County from April 19 to April 25, compared to 862 the previous week. Numbers posted by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) show that the county continues to count more cases than the state. SNHD counts 3,863 cases over a week’s time.

The DHHS 14-day moving average has grown from 119 new cases per day to 145 cases — only 22% higher.

Statewide, the 14-day moving average is up to 174.

The increase barely moves the needle after the January omicron spike that produced cases that far exceeded anything the state had experienced before. The 14-day average peaked at 6,804 on Jan. 15. But the upward trend is a sign that infections are rising as mask mandates are reduced and people are getting back to their normal lives.

Hospitalizations continue to decrease, dropping under 100 statewide, and at 80 in Clark County.

The state reported 68 new deaths over the past week, with 66 in Clark County. Deaths are sometimes reported weeks — even months — after they actually occur.

Wastewater surveillance shows two monitoring sites with significant increases: Las Vegas and one location in Henderson. Levels remain fairly low, but have doubled since the last recorded measurements at those two stations. Detection of COVID-19 genetic material helps officials detect outbreaks before people even realize they are sick.

A look at vaccinations shows that 57.19% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 68.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. Approval for a second booster dose has been approved for people 50 and older, and people age 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 145 — up from 119 last week

Total cases: 499,638*

Deaths: 66 since last week (total: 8,421)

Hospitalizations: 80 (-7 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 509,537 cases as of this week. Those cases count reinfections, which are not included in the DHHS numbers.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 174 — up from 119 last week

Total cases: 662,934

Deaths: 68 since last week (total: 10,752)

Hospitalizations: 98 (-6 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, April 19, through Monday, April 25.

