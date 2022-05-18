The full COVID-19 report for May 10-16 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Clark County, rising by more than 37% over the past week according to data released today.

The 14-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases has grown from 253 to 348, with 3,159 new cases, according to the state data for Clark County. Figures reported by the county are even higher, with an increase of 4,088 cases over numbers reported last week.

Statewide, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports that the 14-day moving average has increased to 429 new cases each day, up from 317 last week. Nevada’s total cases increased by 3,911 over the past week.

State health officials said last week that Nevadans should expect to see COVID-19 cases rise through May, and data shows cases rising by about a third statewide since last week.

Hospitals are seeing increased patient loads, but the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) said COVID-19 “is not stressing the hospital infrastructure at this time. As of Monday Clark County had 168 COVID-19 patients, an increase of 31. Statewide, patient counts were at 202, up 37 since last week. The primary areas where hospitalizations are increasing are Clark County and Carson City.

Hospitals are working through shortages of critical materials, too, and NHA has declared an “alert” status for items used in surgeries. Some of the supply shortages are related to COVID-19 shutdowns in China that have affected production. NHA continues with “warning” status on staffing.

Clark County reports 23 deaths. Statewide, 26 deaths were reported over the past week.

The dashboard that reports on COVID-19 DNA in wastewater has not been updated since last week’s report.

A look at vaccinations shows that 57.34% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 68.20% of the population has initiated vaccination. Approval for a second booster dose has been approved for people 50 and older, and people age 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 348 — up from 253 last week

Total cases: 506,799*

Deaths: 23 since last week (total: 8,481)

Hospitalizations: 168 (+31 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 518,811 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 429 — up from 317 last week

Total cases: 671,933

Deaths: 26 (total: 10,824)

Hospitalizations: 202 (+37 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, May 10, through Monday, May 16.

